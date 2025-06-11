Chicago Bears Rookie WR Comments on Packers Release of 2x Pro Bowl CB

After years of losing to the hated Green Bay Packers, the Chicago Bears finally broke through and defeated their oldest rivals in Week 18. And had it not been for Green Bay backup defensive tackle Karl Brooks’ long middle finger, they may have even defeated them in Week 11.

All this to say that, for the first time in a long time, the Bears were able to give the Packers a run for their money, and even stole a win at Lambeau Field.

Additionally, Chicago is officially the final Green Bay foe that two-time Pro Bowl cornerback Jaire Alexander faced as a member of the Packers.

Jaire Alexander Did Not Play for the Rest of the Year After Leaving Game vs the Chicago Bears

Prior to facing the Bears in Week 11, now former Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander had suffered a terrible knee injury in Green Bay’s Week Eight contest against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The injury, which happened on the final defensive play of the game for the Packers, forced the two-time Pro Bowler to miss their Week Nine game against the Detroit Lions before they had a bye week in Week 10.

The Packers hoped that two weeks off would be enough for Alexander to get healthy enough to play for the rest of the season. But while he did suit up and start against Chicago in Week 11, he pulled himself out of the game after ten defensive snaps and did not return.

For the rest of the season.

It was later revealed that Alexander had torn his PCL and ended up having surgery.

Over the last four seasons, the Packers’ star missed exactly half of Green Bay’s regular season games, which includes 20 games over the past two seasons alone.

Due to his injury history, Green Bay released the two-time Pro Bowler on Monday.

Chicago Bears Rookie Luther Burden Reacts to the Green Bay Packers Releasing Jaire Alexander

Even though he has yet to actively participate in the Bears-Packers rivalry, rookie wide receiver Luther Burden certainly has embraced the hate.

His comment on Green Bay’s Instagram post regarding Alexander’s release reveals as much:

Luther Burden’s IG comment on the Packers releasing CB Jaire Alexander 😂 pic.twitter.com/g8FP4DanwL — Dave (@dave_bfr) June 9, 2025

“Uh oh.”

Indeed, Green Bay’s cornerback room is worse without Alexander. With Ben Johnson now running the offense, Chicago may have more success against Green Bay’s defense than they have had in years.

Burden certainly seems to believe the Packers’ secondary is in trouble.

