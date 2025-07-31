When the Chicago Bears drafted wide receiver Luther Burden III in the second round of this year’s draft (39th overall), they had some high hopes for him. The ultra-athletic player was the No. 1 wide receiver when the University of Missouri signed him. He was also ranked third overall, behind only Travis Hunter and Walter Nolan.

After racking up 1,212 receiving yards and 9 touchdowns in his sophomore season in 2023, he took a step back last season with just 676 receiving yards and 6 touchdowns. That season hurt his draft stock as he tumbled to the second round.

Burden has a ton of talent to succeed with the Chicago Bears but has struggled at the start of camp

While the 2024 season was not a great one for Burden, he still displayed a lot of talent. He has good hands, runs good routes, and has speed. Additionally, he has great lateral movement that makes him a problem after the catch. He draws comparisons to Alvin Kamara and Kadarius Toney.

He showed that speed at the NFL Combine, running a 4.42-40. Chicago Bears fans were very excited to have Burden added to the wide receivers room, together with D.J. Moore and Rome Odunze.

Things have not started out very well for Burden, though. He has dealt with a soft tissue injury to his hamstring that kept him out of the camps this offseason. Then, when he finally got in and participated in drills, he had trouble lining up, and Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson appeared to rip into him and kick him out of practice.

Afterwards, Johnson stated the obvious — Burden is a little behind.

It shows up already. We were in the walk-through yesterday afternoon and the misalignments – we have to re-huddle, we have to start it all over again — so he’s a little bit behind right now.

Burden finally has a good day at practice

After the embarrassment from the previous day, Burden took it to heart. He came back and had a great practice. His ability was on display, and he shone. He and quarterback Caleb Williams connected on several passes, including a crosser in between two defenders that Burden took in for a touchdown.

Caleb find Luther Burden for the score! – cream pic.twitter.com/tLDdULJs98 — Cream sleeve (@CSleeve16374) July 30, 2025

Burden also made a great catch at the back of the end zone. He was only able to get one foot in, but he showed great hands and concentration to make the catch. The ability is there.

Burden is hoping to be one of Williams’ main wide receiving targets. The Chicago Bears have a very good duo in Moore and Odunze. If Burden shows that he can be depended on, the offense can be more dangerous.

Burden also showed that he could contribute on special teams. The Chicago Bears had him return some punts, and he looked pretty solid. Being a rookie, you need to show you will do anything and everything to help win games.

It is a good sign for Burden to come back with a good practice right away after his embarrassing exit the previous day. He did not get upset and pout. He knew that the problem was with him, and he took the steps to be better. That was sure to make an impression on Johnson and the rest of the coaching staff.

Burden can soak up help from several people. Moore is a consummate professional. He has a great work ethic, and he knows the tricks to get open. Odunze went through what Burden is going through now — his rookie season, trying to adapt to the NFL. Odunze had his ups and downs just last year. Additionally, Burden has wide receivers coach Antwaan Randle-El, who had a nine-year career himself.

It was a surprise that the Chicago Bears drafted Burden so high. However, he was projected as a first-round prospect. The Chicago Bears were fortunate to have him available, so they took him. Now, the offense could have one of the most talented wide receiver trios in the league. It could be an embarrassment of riches.

