Chicago Bears earn major distinction amid free agency

The Chicago Bears have calmed down a bit – outside of signing wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus – in free agency after their initial splash. However, Chicago’s early offseason moves still have the NFL world buzzing.

As soon as they were able to, the Bears signed center Drew Dalman to a three-year, $42 million contract. That deal came after Chicago had already traded for guards Joe Thuney and Jonah Jackson. Overall, the Bears made a full fledged attack to improve their offensive line as quickly and strongly as they could.

And while it was an obvious adjustment for the team, it was one they had to nail. Many pundits around the NFL believe the Bears did just that, including Ken Nguyen of The Athletic, who called Chicago’s offensive line one of the most improved units of free agency thus far.

“The Bears haven’t had a serviceable offensive line since 2013,” Nguyen wrote. “New head coach Ben Johnson, who cut his teeth on the dominance of the Lions’ offensive line, didn’t want to just shore up the line’s weaknesses, he wanted to weaponize it. So, the Bears completely rebuilt the interior of the line.”

“The Bears are setting themselves up to take a huge load off Williams’ shoulders. Last season, Chicago ranked 22nd in rushing success rate and faced the third-most third-and-long attempts in the league,” Nguyen continued. “They will need Jackson to stay healthy and Wright to take the next step for the line’s potential to be realized. They also need to add a running back. It’s a rich running back class, but if Ashton Jeanty falls to No. 10, you have to imagine Johnson would sprint to the podium to get his Chicago version of Jahmyr Gibbs.”

Who Chicago Bears added to their offensive line

The Bears focused on adding to the interior, seeing that their three starters from 2024 were all free agents. But they didn’t want to just patchwork the line, Chicago looked for definitive upgrades.

Jackson might be the player fans question the most, namely since he’s making almost $18 million. Furthermore, he’s coming off of a season in which he only played four games for the Los Angeles Rams. However, Jackson battled through injury, and was played at center rather than his natural guard when healthy. Now, Jackson is playing his more natural position under a head coach in Johnson he has experience with.

Dalman is the youngest of the trio, but may arguably have the brightest future. The 26-year-old was limited to just nine games in 2024 as he battled through an ankle injury. However, when healthy, he earned a 78.8 grade from Pro Football Focus, ranking fourth/64 centers. Dalman will be a key piece of Chicago’s offensive line construction for the foreseeable future.

And Thuney almost doesn’t need an introduction as he is coming to the Bears with four Super Bowl rings to his name. Furthermore, the guard is coming out of three straight Pro Bowl appearances and two-straight All-Pro nods. He is playing at the top of his game and is considered one of the stronger guards in the league. His presence will be crucial for both Caleb Williams’ development and for Chicago’s overall culture building.

The Bears are sure to continue tinkering with their offensive line leading into training camp. But their initial additions have caught the eye of the entire league.

Braxton Jones represents lone weak spot

Darnell Wright is locked in at right tackle. A former top-ten pick, he has started 33 games for the team since joining Chicago. He will continue being a building block for the team and his development will continue to be closely linked to Williams.

On the other side, Braxton Jones enters the year with a bit more question marks. His season was cut short due to a fractured ankle, and General Manager Ryan Poles has already put him on the hot seat. While the Bears are getting plenty of love for their offensive line, Jones still needs to prove himself.

“The improved interior will join right tackle Darnell Wright (the 10th pick of the 2023 draft) and left tackle Braxton Jones,” Nguyen wrote. “Wright has the potential to be one of the best right tackles in the league. He’s a road grader who fits what Johnson wants in an offensive lineman.”

“Jones is an above-average starter — he allowed seven sacks, but Williams tends to hold the ball,” Nguyen continued. “Jones isn’t elite, but the Bears have to feel good if he’s their weakest link. It’s much easier to scheme help for one position than for multiple.”

When healthy, Jones earned a 77.4 grade, ranking 20/141 tackles. His pass blocking was superb, ranking 17/141 with a 80.8 grade. So it’s not like Jones has been a dud out there. He must simply prove that he still deserves the left tackle position with all the adjustments the Chicago Bears have made.

If nothing else, the Bears’ future is at least looking brighter. They addressed offensive line the best way they could and will now focus on building out the rest of their roster for 2025.

