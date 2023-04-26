Lombardo: Chicago Bears one of two teams showing major interest in top-tier SEC edge rusher

It seems like the Chicago Bears have been linked to just about every top ten prospect in this pool. If it’s not Paris Johnson Jr or Jalen Carter, it’s probably another top guy. Thankfully, all the speculation will eventually end after this weekend, and the fanbase will know who the newest Bears are. No more mock drafts!

Today, one of the University of Georgia’s highest ranked defensive players Nolan Smith talked to NFL reporter Matt Lombardo about the Chicago Bears and their continued interest in himself.

Ahead of the #NFLDraft, @GeorgiaFootball EDGE Nolan Smith tells me the #Bears and #Eagles have been the two teams that have shown the most interest in taking him | @HeavyOnSports pic.twitter.com/mP6CIstztM — Matt Lombardo 🏈 (@MattLombardoNFL) April 26, 2023

To no one’s surprise, due to the lack of pass rush currently on the roster, the Chicago Bears are very interested. Infact they’re one of two teams showing the MOST interest. The reigning NFC Champion Philadelphia Eagles are also linked to the star edge rusher.

Smith is an elite athlete, with potential to become a superstar in the NFL. In addition to being a spectacular athlete, he’s also incredibly strong off the edge with his 6’2, 240-pound frame. No wonder Ryan Poles likes him so much, as he fits the current mold of his ideal Chicago Bears. He’s on the smaller side for a defensive end, but when watching his tape, you quickly realize why he’s projected to go in the top ten.

Doing some film study on Nolan Smith…I know he’s smaller than most edge rushers you’re looking for at 238 pounds but the dude can play. pic.twitter.com/otImTdMUjE — ThreeTechPod 🎙 (@ThreeTechPod) April 17, 2023

With the Chase Young news breaking today, Bears fans across the nation are salivating over the thought of him in Chicago. Now, with Nolan Smith breaking the news that the Bears are interested, there seems to be many paths they could take in order to bulk up the line. No matter who it is, this organization needs a big-time pass rusher, and Smith could be that guy.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE