In 2024, the Chicago Bears decided to franchise tag Jaylon Johnson before eventually signing him to a four-year, $76 million contract extension. While the Bears once again have the franchise tag at their disposal in 2025, it doesn’t appear that Chicago wants to use it.

If the Bears were to use their franchise tag, guard Teven Jenkins would seemingly be the most apt candidate to receive it. However, he has battled injuries for most of his Chicago tenure. Because of that, the Bears are expected to forgo using the franchise tag and let Jenkins hit free agency, via Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic.

“Most of the league seems ready to take 2025 off from tagging players, including the Bears,” Fishbain wrote. “Had guard Teven Jenkins been able to stay healthy for a full season, he would’ve been the best option. But the Bears can’t commit more than $25 million to Jenkins considering the time he’s missed.”

A $25 million decision for the Chicago Bears

But while the $25 million price tag may hurt Jenkins’ case, it can help Chicago in the long run. The Kansas City Chiefs will be dealing with the same franchise tag decision on Trey Smith. A key target for the Chicago Bears in free agency, Kansas City be may unwilling to pay the hefty franchise tag price as well.

“That price tag for offensive linemen may allow Trey Smith to hit the open market, as the Chiefs might not want to get to that level with a guard,” Fishbain continued.

Perhaps the Bears look to bring Teven Jenkins back on a cheaper deal. He has been a mainstay on the offensive line when healthy. But at least when it comes to using the franchise tag on him, Chicago’s mind is pretty made up.

Teven Jenkins’ tenure with the Bears

Jenkins was originally drafted by the Bears in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft. His time with the team immediately started off on the wrong foot, as the offensive lineman was placed on injured reserve after undergoing back surgery.

He eventually was able to make his return and appear in six games as a rookie, starting two of them. Jenkins moved inside to right guard and began to find some success inside. However, after starting 11 games, he once again found himself on injured reserve. The 2023 season was much of the same, except Jenkins played left guard. He ended up on IR with a calf injury, although he ultimately started another 11 games.

Teven Jenkins set a new career-high by starting 14 games in 2024. While injuries held him back from a full season, it was still a step in the right direction. The guard even earned stellar marks from Pro Football Focus, including a 75.4 overall grade which ranked 18/135 guards. His 75.8 pass block grade ranked 15/135.

Still, the injury issues are holding the Chicago Bears back from offering Jenkins a mega deal. There is still plenty of time for the team to come to terms on a new contract with their guard. But don’t expect another Johnson situation, as Jenkins’ future with the Bears is now up in the air.

Chicago Bears 3 best free agent RB options to maximize Ben Johnson’s offense Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE