If the Chicago Bears want to land this big defensive lineman, they are going to have to pay a hefty price

With the Washington Commanders placing the franchise tag on Daron Payne, it took a big option off the board for the Chicago Bears in free agency. Payne was likely target No. 1 for Ryan Poles and his staff as they look for a game-wrecker on the defensive line.

But their options aren’t as limited as we thought.

Denver Broncos defensive lineman Dre’Mont Jones plans on testing the free agent market later in March and he makes a lot of sense for the Chicago Bears to pursue. Jones will be one of the top defensive linemen available but will also come with a big price tag per Jordan Schultz.

Per Schultz, Jones is looking to land a deal in the $60-70M range:

Sources: Dre’Mont Jones plans to test the FA market and could command a contract in the $60-70M range. One of the NFL’s premier DL and only 26, Jones comes off a career-year: 6.5 sacks, 10 QB hits, 9 TFLs and 1 FF in 13 games. #Broncos want to keep him, but will have to pay. pic.twitter.com/hwotmccpJm — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 1, 2023

The Chicago Bears have the money to spend

At just 26-years-old, Jones is still in the prime of his career if he hasn’t already entered it while with Denver. He’s one of the best defensive linemen available on the free agent market and is coming off a career year with 6.5 sacks, 10 QB hits, 9 TFLs and 1 FF in 13 games.

The Bears have over $94.4M to spend in cap space this offseason and shelling it out for a premier defensive lineman isn’t a bad idea at all. It would help fill a need on your line plus help you use some of that resource.

We are still a few weeks away from the start of free agency but this just makes a lot of sense for Poles and his staff.

