The Chicago Bears had a few notable names not showing up for Tuesday’s OTA practice–one is a new offensive lineman who has some catching up to do to learn the scheme. Bears veterans safety Eddie Jackson and cornerback Jaylon Johnson were not in attendance for the Bears. That’s not too big of a deal, as those players are familiar with the Bears’ scheme.

New Chicago Bears offensive lineman missed practice

According to Courtney Cronin with ESPN, offensive guard Nate Davis did not practice with the team Tuesday.

Matt Eberflus sends message to Nate Davis

It’s important to note that this phase of the Bears OTAs are voluntary. Head coach Matt Eberflus said that it was their right not be there.

“I’ll just share that this is a voluntary time for all the players, and some players have certain things going on. But again, it’s their right to be here or not be here. We’ll coach the guys that are here,” Eberflus said.

But Eberflus is dropping a hint that the players who show up to practice will get coached the proper scheme.

Davis was signed this March with the expectations that he will be the starting right guard, which would move Teven Jenkins to the left side. General manager Ryan Poles is trying to find players to bring in that fits his and Eberflus’ culture.

It’s an interesting miss by Davis during one if his first opportunities to practice with the offense. Davis might be a veteran, but he needs to reps in practice in order to be effective in offensive coordinator Luke Getsy’s complicated scheme.

