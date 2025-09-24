The Chicago Bears offense took a positive step in their 31-14 win over the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3. Quarterback Caleb Williams was named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week for his efforts against Dallas.

How much was the Bears being good and how much was Dallas being bad is unknown early in the season. Russell Wilson had a big week against the Cowboys in Week 2 but has already been benched for rookie Jaxson Dart in Week 4 after a poor performance against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night.

Williams and the Bears offense are going to need to show consistency against the Raiders to prove they’re ready to turn a corner.

Chicago Bears have big concern ahead of Raiders game

During his news conference on Wednesday, Bears head coach Ben Johnson noted one concern the offense has in Week 4: Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby.

“Ben Johnson opens his Wednesday press conference talking about the Raiders pass rush and Maxx Crosby,” posted ESPN’s Courtney Cronin on X. “Called him a top 5 defensive player in the NFL who doesn’t get some of the recognition he deserves. ‘He wrecks drives. That’s what he does.'”

Ben Johnson opens his Wednesday press conference talking about the Raiders pass rush and Maxx Crosby. Called him a top 5 defensive player in the NFL who doesn't get some of the recognition he deserves. "He wrecks drives. That’s what he does." — Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) September 24, 2025

Through three games this season, Crosby has recorded 2 sacks and 14 total tackles this season. The Bears offensive line will need to prepare to block the four-time Pro Bowl nominee, or he could be a key reason why Williams and the offense have to look for answers like they did after Week 1 and Week 2.

For More Chicago Sports:

Follow me on Twitter at @JordanSig, and follow us @ChiCitySports23. You can also reach out to Jordan Sigler via email at jordanmsigler@gmail.com. To read more of our articles and keep up to date on the latest in ALL of Chicago sports, click here! Chicago Bears, Chicago Bulls, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Blackhawks

Caleb Williams’ National perception will change after Sunday’s performance against the Cowboys Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE