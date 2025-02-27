Chicago Bears meet with safety amid Jaquan Brisker uncertainty

General manager Ryan Poles strengthed the secondary with his first two picks in his first draft with the Chicago Bears. The Bears selected cornerback Kyler Gordon at No. 39 and safety Jaquan Brisker at No. 48 in the 2022 draft.

Gordon is in line for a contract extension after his third season in Chicago. Brisker has had his moments of greatness, but injuries, especially with a long history of concussions, are a concern for the young safety.

At 25 Brisker has missed more than 25% of his NFL career due to concussions. He played in just five games for the Bears in 2024.

Given Brisker’s harsh style of play and the age of Chicago’s other starting safety, Kevin Byard III, reaching 32 by the start of the 2025 regular season, Poles needs to keep his eyes on the safety position in April’s draft.

The Chicago Bears met with a safety

Per Nicholas Moreano, one safety prospect confirmed the Bears met with him during the NFL Scouting Combine. Iowa safety Sebastian Castro met with Chicago, a team who he grew up watching.

“Iowa safety Sebastian Castro has met with the Bears. Castro said the #Bears wanted to talk ball to discuss his football knowledge,” Moreano posted on X. “Castro went to school at Harold L. Richards High School in Oak Lawn and grew up a Bears fan.”

Sebastian Castro is a Day 3 option for the Bears

Per Bleacher Report‘s scouting profile on Castro, the third-team All-Pro Big-Ten safety in 2024 is expected to be a third-round draft pick. He can play multiple positions in a defense, which could be key for new defensive coordinator Dennis Allen.

Via Bleacher Report:

“Sebastian Castro is a tough, run-first safety with versatility who can play multiple spots within Iowa’s defense. Primarily functioning in the box and as a nickel defender, Castro brings a high football IQ and physicality to the field. With his hands-on approach, he excels at shedding blocks to get to the ball, making him a valuable asset in run defense.

"Sebastian Castro is a tough, run-first safety with versatility who can play multiple spots within Iowa's defense. Primarily functioning in the box and as a nickel defender, Castro brings a high football IQ and physicality to the field. With his hands-on approach, he excels at shedding blocks to get to the ball, making him a valuable asset in run defense.

Castro is at his best in run support, triggering quickly downhill and consistently taking good angles to the ball. His high motor and physicality allow him to confidently take on blockers, using his hands well to shed them and disrupt plays. However, his aggressive play-style can occasionally backfire, as he may overrun ball-carriers or bite on play fakes, compromising his positioning." At 24, the five-foot-11, 205-pound defender recorded 57 tackles, two forced fumbles, and one interception in 2024. He recorded three interceptions in 2023. Castro spent six seasons at Iowa, joining the Hawkeyes in 2019. If the Bears are looking at Castro, there's a good likelihood they're looking at other safeties in the draft, a position Poles said this week is the hardest for him to scout. Poles has done a good job evaluating safety talent in Chicago. Unfortunately, Brisker has been unable to stay healthy.

