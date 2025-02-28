Chicago Bears have met with 2 key running back prospects at the combine

Adding another key piece to the Chicago Bears backfield ahead of the 2025 offseason will be a priority for the front office this offseason. The 2024 rushing attack featured D’Andre Swift and Roschon Johnson as the top two backs behind a brutal offensive line. New head coach Ben Johnson has mentioned that it will be important for the team to establish a run game and have somewhat of a balance with the passing attack.

Johnson also brought up to the media at the combine how excited he is to reunite with Swift after they spent time together in Detroit. With Swift’s status locked in for the upcoming season, it still seems like more will be added to the running back room when everything is said and done.

Lucky for the Bears, this is an extremely talented running back class coming up in the draft and the front office could very easily spend a pick in the first three rounds on a game changer. Reports out of Indianapolis show that the team has already met with two of the top ranked backs in the class at the combine.

The Chicago Bears have met with Omarion Hampton

Per sources, the confirmed meeting between Hampton and the Bears’ brass went well. The North Carolina product was a wrecking ball in his last two years at the collegiate level. surpassing 1,500 ground yards in each season. He finished this past season with 281 carries for 1,660 yards. Hampton averaged 5.9 yards per carry and scored 15 touchdowns, which happens to be the same number of scores he had in 2023.

Based on what the Bears have returning to the backfield in 2025, Hampton would be a fantastic complement to their rushing attack. He has great burst when getting beyond the first level and has a good general mix of power and speed to his game.

The goal would likely be for Chicago to land Hampton with either of their second round draft choices. His stock has been all over the place in the last couple of weeks, but it’s safe to say that he is around when the Bears are on the clock in the second day that they will be interested in adding him to the fray.

Kaleb Johnson has also met with the Chicago Bears

Johnson also got the chance to meet with the Bears at the combine this week, and he could be in a similar draft position as Hampton. The Iowa Hawkeye will likely be a second or third round draft choice, with a good combine and pro day being potential difference makers to lock him into the second round.

Johnson exploded for the Iowa offense in 2024, having his best season to date as the most dominant rusher in the entire Big Ten conference. He finished the year with 1,537 ground yards from scrimmage on 240 carries. The bell cow back also had 6.4 yards per carry to go with his 21 touchdowns.

How Johnson runs is similar to Hampton in that he can be a bruiser when needed while being able to accelerate with breakaway speed. It will be interesting to see how he adjusts to not being the main focus in his offense in the NFL, but there is no doubt he can be an impact back at the next level.

