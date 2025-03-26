Joe Buck has watched plenty of football games during his time as a broadcaster. But it has been a long time since he has seen the Chicago Bears compete in a playoff game.

The 2020 season, to be exact, was the last time Chicago graced the playoffs. But it was all the way back in 2010 when the Bears last won a playoff game. The franchise has been through five head coaches – six if you include interim Thomas Brown – since that postseason victory.

But the Bears are hoping new head coach Ben Johnson puts a stop to their skid. So is Buck, who is clamoring for Chicago to return to contention in 2025, via the Spiegel & Holmes show on 670 The Score.

“They swung for the fences, and they connected,” Buck said on the Spiegel & Holmes Show on Wednesday. “I think they got the right guy. I think Caleb (Williams) is in great hands. I love what they’re doing with the roster, and they’re adding to what was already a pretty good roster. I’m very hopeful that this gets the Chicago Bears over the hump, because the league is better with them being great.”

Ben Johnson prepared to help get Chicago Bears over the hump

When fans and pundits talk about a suspected Bears turnaround, it starts and stops with Johnson. The former Detroit Lions offensive coordinator was arguably the most coveted coaching candidate available. Hiring him showed Chicago was serious about improving their offense around quarterback Caleb Williams.

Johnson was promoted to Detroit’s offensive coordinator in 2022. The season, the Lions ranked fourth in total offense, averaging 380 yards per game. They followed that up by ranking third in 2023, averaging 394.8 YPG. And in 2024, the Lions ranked second in total offense, averaging 409.5 yards per game.

In turn, the Bears ranked dead last in total offense, averaging 284.6 YPG. Johnson’s first order of business will be getting Chicago back on track. They won’t be a one-for-one recreation, as the Bears offense is built much differently than the Lions. But Chicago rising up the total yardage rankings is imperative in 2025.

Still, it’s clear to see why there has been so much hype around Johnson. Buck thinks he was the perfect hire for the job and is confident the Bears’ future is brighter under his tutelage.

Ryan Poles does his part

After hiring a new head coach, General Manager Ryan Poles went to work on crafting the Bears roster under Johnson. Offensive line was a huge part of the Lions’ success during Johnson’s tenure. So Poles went and traded for guards Joe Thuney and Jonah Jackson before signing center Drew Dalman.

Thuney is a four-time Super Bowl champion and is coming off of back-to-back All-Pro seasons. He is considered one of the best guards in the league and will be pivotal in Williams and all of Chicago’s growth in 2024. Jackson’s addition was a bit more controversial after he appeared in just four games with the Rams in 2024. However, he made a Pro Bowl under Johnson while with the Lions in 2021. Now comfortable in Chicago’s system, Jackson is in a place to flourish.

Dalman was considered arguably the best center available in free agency. Which is why the Bears signed him to a three-year, $42 million contract. Only 26-years-old, Dalman will be the centerpiece of Chicago’s offensive line for the foreseeable future. Any additions or subtractions will be made with Dalman in mind. And while the interior of the offensive line was arguably Chicago’s biggest weakness, it’s now a major strength.

Poles didn’t forget about the defense, however. He signed defensive end Dayo Odeyingbo to a $48 million contract before agreeing to terms with Grady Jarrett on a $43.5 million pact. Odeyingbo is only 25-years-old and is coming off back-to-back 17 quarterback hit campaigns. He is expected to only grow and get better in Chicago.

Jarrett has spent his entire 10-year career with the Falcons. The Bears acted almost immediately upon news of his release. While his play was down in 2024, Jarrett was still returning from his ACL tear. In Chicago, Jarrett will be tasked with plugging up holes in the middle and making the overall defensive line better.

Offseason hype is one thing, but the Bears and their newest additions must prove their succeed on the gridrion. And Johnson must prove he can put all the pieces together closely.

But if/when Chicago finds success under Johnson, Buck will be amongst the many jumping for joy.

