Why Chicago Bears might make trade for surprise position

Sitting at 0-2 and coming off a 52-21 blowout loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday, the Chicago Bears, like every season under general manager Ryan Poles, aren’t in a position to be buyers at the trade deadline. However, that hasn’t stopped the Bears from trading for Chase Claypool or Montez Sweat in recent history.

The Bears have a couple areas of need. The Bears defensive pass rush is lacking, even with Sweat. Chicago’s rushing attack has been atrocious.

Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune suggested this week that if the Bears trade for help this season, it’ll likely be for help in the secondary rather than at defensive end or running back. The need for a cornerback became apparent this week with Jaylon Johnson being ruled out indefinitely for a groin injury.

The Chicago Bears could trade for a cornerback

“I’d be more interested in potential cornerbacks the Bears could add than running backs,” Biggs wrote. They haven’t run the ball as effectively as anyone would like through two weeks. The Vikings presented a formidable run defense in the opener, and the score got completely away from the Bears in the second half in Detroit.

“I want to see more from Kyle Monangai than garbage-time carries against the Lions… Where they’re thin right now is at cornerback with Jaylon Johnson potentially out for the remainder of the season with a groin injury and Kyler Gordon (hamstring) week to week. I doubt Gordon plays Sunday considering he didn’t practice last week. Terell Smith also is out for the season with a knee injury.”

Who can help off the street?

Biggs thinks the Bears can find decent help at running back via signing a player rather than giving up something in a trade. Chicago probably won’t trade for a star cornerback, but they can add a veteran on the decline before the deadline.

“Could a couple of players be available later in the season? Sure,” Biggs wrote. “Veterans who have lost playing time to younger players could be possibilities on the trade market. The vast majority of cornerbacks on the street right now fall into one of two categories: inexperienced or they can’t run anymore.”

Of course, adding depth at cornerback right now feels like it would be just to add a warm body to the locker room. It wouldn’t make the defense much more competitive without the front seven generating a pass rush. If the Bears could get pressure on opposing quarterbacks, the secondary would look a lot better.