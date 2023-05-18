Former Chicago Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky has reportedly received a contract extension this offseason after being demoted during the 2022 season. Trubisky signed a two-year deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers last offseason. He started out the 2022 season as the Steelers starting quarterback but was replaced midseason by 2022 first-round pick Kenny Pickett.

Trubisky wants to be a starter, but reports came out early this offseason the Steelers want to keep the former number two overall draft pick on their sideline for the foreseeable future.

Former Chicago Bears QB Mitch Trubisky Gets an Extension

According to Ian Rapoport with the NFL Network, Trubisky has signed a two-year extension. The deal will allow the Steelers to conserve cap space for 2023.

Details: It’s a 2-year extension for Mitch Trubisky that also lowers the QB’s cap number for the 2023 season (previously $10M). The two sides have agreed, as Omar Khan said on @PatMcAfeeShow. https://t.co/LdE6gNvY3J — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 18, 2023

It’s surprising that Trubisky signed the extension with the Steelers. He had indicated he regretted not exploring more options in free agency last season. Trubisky, like any other Pro Bowl quarterback, would like to have the chance to be a full-time starter. He likely won’t get that soon with the Steelers. Trubisky signing the extension indicates he doesn’t think another team would have him as a starter this season.

For More Chicago Sports:

Follow me on Twitter at @JordanSig, and follow us @ChiCitySports23. You can also reach out to Jordan Sigler via email at [email protected] To read more of our articles and keep up to date on the latest in ALL of Chicago sports, click here! Chicago Bears, Chicago Bulls, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Blackhawks.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE