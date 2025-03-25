The Chicago Bears started their offseason out with a bang, swinging a pair of trades for guards Joe Thuney and Jonah Jackson. It was clear the Bears were intent on getting quarterback Caleb Williams better protection up front.

Which is obvious considering Williams was sacked a league-wide high of 68 times. So moreso than the Bears just adding to the offensive line, the NFL world has been impressed with how aggressive Chicago was in fixing the issue. The pair of moves have been considered a strong start to the Ben Johnson era.

But not everything is rosy in the Windy City. While the Bears got high marks for their Thuney trade, Kevin Patra of NFL.com wasn’t as impressed with their Jackson deal.

“Chicago desperately had to upgrade the interior. Desperately. General manager Ryan Poles looked at the oncoming free-agent market and chose to make his initial acquisitions via trades before dipping into the veteran pool for center Drew Dalman,” Patra wrote. “Adding an All-Pro and unquestioned leader like Joe Thuney at a position of need in exchange for a mid-round pick a year from now is a money move.”

“Thuney brings a ruggedness to the interior that the Bears have lacked and he remains one of the best guards — if not the best guard — in football. He flipped to left tackle last year in Kansas City to fill a hole, but that’s not his game,” Patra concluded. “The four-time Super Bowl champion brings pedigree — which is also needed in Chicago — and should be a stabilizing force in front of Caleb Williams.”

Joe Thuney changes Chicago Bears culture

The Bears acquired Thuney for a fourth-round pick in 2026. But as Chicago attempts to rebuild their entire image under Johnson, that’s a small price to pay for what Thuney will bring to the table.

For starters, the guard is a four-time Super Bowl champion, having won two with the New England Patriots and two with the Kansas City Chiefs. The Bears haven’t been to the playoffs since 2020 and haven’t won a playoff game since 2010. As this Chicago team learns to build a winning culture, Thuney’s voice will carry plenty of weight.

But moreso than just his leadership qualities, Thuney is playing at the top of his game despite entering his age-33 season. The guard was named to the Pro Bowl for the third-straight time and was named an All-Pro for his second consecutive year in 2024. Furthermore, Thuney’s 79.9 grade from Pro Football Focus ranked 12/135 guards.

The Bears ultimately earned a grade of A- for their Thuney acquisition. Chicago’s trade proved they were serious about protecting Williams with some of the best players in the league.

Jonah Jackson must prove himself

On the flip side, the Bears received a B- grade for their Jackson acquisition. While that isn’t necessarily a bad score, and it certainly isn’t an F, Patra is a bit more weary about how much money Chicago was willing to pay the guard.

“There is also a reason L.A. dumped him after just one season. Injuries have persisted for the 28-year-old. He played just four games last season, missing time with a shoulder injury and then being benched, and he hasn’t played 16-plus games since 2021,” Patra wrote. “Jackson is still young enough to bounce back, but injuries usually become more of an issue with age, particularly for someone with his physical style. That’s a gamble.”

“It’s also surprising that the Bears were willing to take on all the remaining dollars on Jackson’s deal, even handing him a one-year extension through 2027, with additional guarantees. Poles had money to spend, but given the Rams’ plans to move on, I would have figured Chicago would’ve shaved some money off the top by adding a pick,” Patra concluded. “For a team that has missed on previous iterations of the offensive line, securing a proven vet that you know will fit in Johnson’s scheme is a smart start. That injury history, however, looms.”

Jackson’s one season with the Rams has casted some shadows as the offensive lineman prepares to join the Bears. He only played in four games due to injury, and when he did play Jackson didn’t perform as expected.

However, Los Angeles had Jackson playing center rather than his natural guard. Now in Chicago, he will be playing the position he is more accustom to. He’ll also be playing under Johnson, who helped him reach the Pro Bowl in 2021. Ultimately, the Bears put Jackson in a place to succeed in 2025.

Still, the guard will need to be on the field to prove himself. Once healthy, Jackson will use his connection with Johnson to attempt to silence the doubters.

