In our latest Chicago Bears Mock Draft, Ryan Poles makes a surprise move that allows him to fill the team’s needs.

We are just about three weeks away from the 2025 NFL Draft. The Chicago Bears are hoping that the draft picks made will go along well with the free agency signings to make this season’s roster much stronger than in 2024. They felt they had something last year but it did not work out well. Hopefully things are different in 2025.

The Bears enter this draft a little differently than in recent years. Yes, there are holes that need to be filled. However, the holes are fewer, which help the Chicago Bears to move more freely. They can try to fortify positions that some might feel are already an asset.

With the hiring of Ben Johnson as the new head coach, the Chicago Bears will have changes in their offense. While with the Detroit Lions, Johnson was the builder of one of the best offenses in the league for the past three seasons. Now he wants to do the same in Chicago.

We will see an offense that the Chicago Bears have never seen. In order for that to happen, however, the right players have to be there. We already saw via free agency how general manager Ryan Poles worked with Johnson to bring in his type of players. Of course, the most important matter was building the offensive line.

The Chicago Bears solidified the interior of the offensive line. They traded for guards Joe Thuney and Jonah Jackson, then signed center Drew Dalman. They already have Darnell Wright at right tackle so they have a decision at left tackle. Is Braxton Jones healthy again and is he the answer to that position?

It is critical for quarterback Caleb Williams to have enough time to throw the ball. When he did last season, he was killing defenses. However, he spent too much time running around for his life. Poles and Johnson want to make sure that does not happen again.

Here is our latest Chicago Bears 2025 Mock Draft:

