After pulling the trigger on trades that improve the offensive line, the Chicago Bears continue to add to the trenches, getting more physical and athletic.

The Chicago Bears have had trouble in the trenches for the better part of two decades. The offensive line has been in tatters for far too long and the defensive line has had its own ups and downs. Without help in the trenches, the offense has been unable to succeed and the defense has gotten run over.

Many thought the Chicago Bears would have a good 2024 season with the improvements made. However, the moves made in the trenches did not work out. The offensive line again was bad with horrible play as well as a rash of injuries. On the defensive side, there was not enough depth so when one injury occurred the unit fell apart.

With Ben Johnson now at the helm, the Chicago Bears want to change the narrative. Chicago Bears General Manager Ryan Poles has already made moves to that effect. He made two trades this week that added Pro Bowl guard Jonah Jackson and three-time Pro Bowl as well as two-time All-Pro guard Joe Thuney.

Poles has improved the interior of the offensive line significantly. With quarterback Caleb Williams as the face of the franchise, it is imperative that he has enough time in the pocket to make plays. He now does not have to worry about the interior of the line (despite still needing a center).

In this mock draft, Poles continues to strengthen the two units. He adds a terrific left tackle that will improve the depth. Speaking of depth, he adds some help to the depth of the interior of the defensive line by drafting two defensive tackles and an edge rusher.

This is our first mock draft and it comes before free agent so with other possible moves, other mocks may have different needs. This is our mock draft that fills out the Chicago Bears’ needs at this moment.

