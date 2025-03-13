The Chicago Bears were very busy in the initial wave of free agency, making a flurry of moves. As a result, they added some flexibility in who they draft in April.

General manager Ryan Poles solidified the trenches this month, something he failed to do last year. With Poles addressing needs, it may open things up in terms of best player available now.

The Bears can now go after players that some people would not expect.

For example, since he added to the trenches, there are many observers who feel that picking up more offensive or defensive linemen early in the draft is not necessary.

We wanted to predict just who Poles might have his eyes on after these moves with our latest mock draft.

In this draft, Poles goes after as many athletic players as possible. Speed and quickness will help the team become stronger and wear opponents down, especially on offense. New head coach Ben Johnson wants to build a similar quick offense he had with the Detroit Lions. After the trades and free agency moves, the Chicago Bears are in position to do just that.

Let’s take a look at our latest Chicago Bears Mock Draft after the initial wave of free agency.

Joe Thuney’s initial goal after being traded to Chicago Bears Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE