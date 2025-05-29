Chicago Bears’ Montez Sweat gets brutally honest on 2024 disaster

While Montez Sweat led the Chicago Bears in sacks during the 2024 campaign, that only meant a measly 5.5. For a player of his caliber, the pass rusher has much higher expectations on himself.

But it’s not like Sweat was the only one to struggle in Chicago. The Bears went 5-12 as the defense at large ranked 27th, allowing 354.3 yards per game. After seeing the franchise’s massive struggles, general manager Ryan Poles and company decided to change course and make some major changes.

Sweat is fully committing to embracing the new scheme brought in by defensive coordinator Dennis Allen. Instead of wallowing in Chicago’s 2024 disaster, Sweat is using it as fuel for a much more explosive 2025, via Kevin Fishbain and Adam Jahns of The Athletic.

“You definitely use (last season) as motivation, knowing that you didn’t have as good of a year as you wanted to or could have,” Sweat said. “So it’s in the back of my mind, but I’m sincerely just moving forward, working on what’s next.”

Montez Sweat gearing up for bounce back

Sweat technically didn’t need to be at OTAs, as they were voluntary. However, the pass rusher is excited about Chicago’s future and knew he had to be there for the team.

“Coming off a disappointing year, I thought it was important to be here,” Sweat said.

As Sweat prepares for a breakout, how he meshes in Allen’s scheme will be pivotal. While still early in the offseason program, Chicago’s leader on the defensive line likes what he sees.

“He’s a very complex individual,” Sweat said of Allen. “He has a lot of fronts and schemes and things that he can attack the offense with. He’s a great guy, smart.”

Sweat certainly has all the tools to put together a comeback campaign. In his final season with the Washington Commanders, he racked up 12.5 sacks on the way to his lone Pro Bowl season. Prior to coming to Chicago, Sweat had at least six sacks in all but one season in Washington.

While everyone has been focused on the Bears’ new-look offense, the defense needs to take a step forward as well to truly compete. But if Sweat is able to find his stride, Chicago will be wreaking much more havoc in opposing team’s backfields.

Chicago Bears bring in some extra help

Defensive tackle Gervon Dexter finished second on the team in sacks in 2024 with five. DeMarcus Walker was the only other edge rusher with more than three sacks. While he may be no longer with the team, the Bears were aggressive in bolstering their defensive line around Sweat.

On the interior, veteran Grady Jarrett will now line up next to Dexter with Andrew Billings and Shemar Turner next in line. All four should make the lives of offensive lineman much more difficult. And if they force the attention away from Sweat, he’ll have a much easier path to the quarterback.

Lining up across from Sweat will now be Dayo Odeyingbo, who spent the first four years of his career with the Indianapolis Colts. He is coming off of back-to-back 17 quarterback hit campaigns and registered eight sacks in 2023. Allen is confident Odeyingbo fits in his system and will only form a lethal combo with Sweat.

The Bears finished their last campaign in the middle of the field with 40 sacks. But if they want to compete in the NFC North, they know the defense must get to the quarterback more often. If Sweat lives up to his lofty expectations, and Chicago’s additions pan out as they hope, the Bears will be a much more ferocious team in 2025.

