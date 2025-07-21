Chicago Bears looking to add more help for Caleb Williams: Report

The Chicago Bears have spent all offseason building their offense around Caleb Williams. But it appears Ben Johnson company are still looking to add to their quarterback’s arsenal.

The Bears have recently met with free agent wide receiver DJ Chark, via Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. There’s no word on how far talks have progressed, but Chark is continuing to weigh his NFL options, via Kyle Odegard of Sports Casting.

“It depends,” Chark said. “It will have to be something that makes sense, from a family perspective and also from an Xs and Os perspective. Getting up and going to any team just for the excitement – I’ll always love the game, but at this point, putting myself and my family in a great position is what’s ideal for me.”

Former #Chargers WR DJ Chark, one of the top veteran free agents available, recently visited the #Bears, sources say. More from Chark here https://t.co/89aNYS2yQi — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 21, 2025

The Bears already had DJ Moore and Rome Odunze on the roster before using a second-round pick on Luther Burden. They also signed veteran wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus to a one-year contract earlier in the offseason. So on the surface, Chark would be severely battling for snaps, let alone a spot on the roster.

Still, Johnson clearly sees something in the veteran. If he doesn’t like what he is seeing out of his receivers when training camp opens, perhaps Chicago could turn to Chark in hopes of an offensive spark.

What DJ Chark offers Chicago Bears

If Chark were to sign with the Bears or any franchise, it would mark his eighth season in the NFL. Over 76 games total, he has made 216 receptions for 3,100 yards and 24 touchdowns. Chark was named to the Pro Bowl in 2019, but his most recent season with the Los Angeles Chargers saw him catch just four passes for 31 yards and a touchdown.

Still, Chark has some familiarity with Johnson during their time on the Detroit Lions. The receiver caught 30 passes for 502 yards and three touchdowns in 2022, Johnson’s first year as Detroit’s offensive coordinator. While Chark left for the Carolina Panthers a year later, he impressed by catching 35 passes for 525 yards and five touchdowns.

In Chicago, the veteran would have a difficult time finding a place on the roster. Moore, Odunze, Burden and seemingly Zaccheaus is locked in. Fourth-round rookie Tyler Scott would immediately be on the hot seat should Chark sign. The chances of veteran Miles Boykin or undrafted free agents Jahdae Walker and JP Richardson making the team would become much more slim.

The Bears would first need to see what Chark can still offer at this stage of his career. But if Johnson feels Chicago needs a bit of extra firepower, the wide receiver is on a shortlist of playmakers the franchise could call.

