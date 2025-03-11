Chicago Bears already deemed most improved team of offseason

As the Chicago Bears plan for year one of the Ben Johnson era, they team has been diligent in improving their roster. To some, Chicago’s early additions have left a massive impression.

The Bears traded for guards Jonah Jackson and Joe Thuney and then signed center Drew Dalman. They also signed Dayo Odeyingbo and Grady Jarrett to beef up their defensive line. Once the Jarrett signing was made official, Peter Schrager or Good Morning Football called the Bears, ‘the most improved team of the offseason.’

On Tuesday, Schrager’s colleagues had an opportunity to respond to his take. Kyle Brandt doubled down, giving the Bears their flowers as they continue building their roster.

“I’m in, and I’m out on apologizing for it,” Brandt said of the Bears being the most improved team. “I’m on it because of how its built. It is not, ‘another wide receiver, another running back.’ I see two guards, I see a center, I see a defensive tackle and I see a defensive end. And this is for Ben Johnson whose allegedly all about trick plays and nonsense. No, no, no.”

“If you watch the Bears last season, they were not bad,” Brandt continued. “They were broken, they could not function as a football team. They added what they needed. I love it and I think they’re a greatly improved.”

Where Chicago Bears needed to improve

Based off of how past Chicago Bears seasons have gone, fans are used to the hype and might call it premature. However, the fact Ryan Poles and company were so quick to act shows they were keen to what went wrong in 2024. They were prepared to fix those problems immediately and put their money where their mouth was.

Before anything else, it was clear the Bears needed more from their offensive line. Quarterback Caleb Williams got sacked a league-high 68 times and the run game averaged just 102 yards per game. When Johnson came to town, any form of his offense wouldn’t work without a strong line in place.

But while Johnson is an offensive guy, he knows how much Chicago needed defensively as well. The Bears finished 2024 ranked 27th in total defense, allowing 354.3 YPG. They had 40 sacks as a team, but Montez Sweat led the way with just 5.5. Getting some extra juice along the outside and plugging up gaps in the middle was paramount to improvement.

And above all else, the Bears needed to re-establish their culture. Chicago had looked lost as the end of the Matt Eberflus era loomed overhead. With a new coach, a new vision and what the Bears are hoping a new future, Chicago can begin focusing on winning again.

How Bears addressesed their issues

Starting with the offensive line, the Bears dove in head first from the moment they were able to. Landing Thuney gives Chicago a four-time Super Bowl champion, three-time Pro Bowl recipient and back-to-back All-Pro leading the way. Thuney is one of the best guards in the NFL and his veteran presence will be crucial for Williams.

Jackson’s arrival came with a bit more scrutiny. He played in just four games during his lone year with the Los Angeles Rams. However, he battled through injury and was playing a position (center) he hasn’t normally. Now, Jackson should shift back to guard. Furthermore, he played under Johnson during his time with the Detroit Lions. While not as big name as Thuney, his play will be just as vital.

And then comes Dalman, thus far the crown jewel of Chicago’s free agency class. Only 26-years-old, Dalman is set to be the Bears center for the foreseeable future. He played a massive role in running back Bijan Robinson’s emergence and will be counted on to help keep Williams upright in the pocket.

When it comes to the defensive side of the ball, the Chicago Bears decided to add one young player on the rise and another trusted veteran. Odeyingbo may be coming off just a three-sack campaign. However, he is only 25-years-old and he already has 16.5 sacks over his four-year NFL career. Furthermore, Odeyingbo has put up an impressive 46 quarterback hits, with 17 his past two seasons.

As he continues to develop in Chicago, he’ll have an opportunity to learn under 10-year veteran Jarrett. Coming over from the Atlanta Falcons, Jarrett has made 496 tackles, 126 QB hits and 36.5 sacks over his career. A two-time Pro Bowl recipient, Jarrett will lead from the front in the middle of the defensive line.

The Bears are sure to continue making moves as they build around their perfect 2025 roster. But they’re off to a hot start, already being deemed the most improved NFL franchise.

