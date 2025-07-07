Chicago Bears’ offseason moves skyrockets offensive line up preseason rankings

The Chicago Bears’ biggest goal of the offseason was putting quarterback Caleb Williams in a stronger place to succeed. In terms of on the field additions, that started with the offensive line.

Chicago allowed a league-high 68 sacks during Williams’ rookie season. While the quarterback wasn’t completely faultless, holding onto the ball too long at times, his offensive line did him no favors. As soon as the Bears were permitted to make additions, Chicago was aggressive in bolstering Williams’ protection.

The NFL world is starting to catch on to the Bears’ growth. Heading into training camp, their new-look offensive line was ranked as the fourth-best in the league, via Zoltan Buday of Pro Football Focus.

“Braxton Jones and Darnell Wright, who both finished among the 22 highest-graded offensive tackles in 2024, were already a promising young duo. Now, the unit has three new interior starters who represent immediate upgrades,” Buday wrote. “Trade acquisition Joe Thuney has been the best pass-blocking guard in the NFL in recent years, and free-agent center Drew Dalman ranked among the top five at his position in PFF overall grade in each of the past two seasons. If right guard Jonah Jackson can stay healthy and get back to his old form, this can be one of the NFL’s top offensive lines.”

The Bears have completely rebuilt their offensive line this offseason 💪 pic.twitter.com/HCuxAb9M5g — PFF (@PFF) July 7, 2025

Chicago Bears additions

The Bears started their offensive line rebuild by acquiring Jonah Jackson in a trade from the Los Angeles Rams. His $51 million contract didn’t work out, as he lasted just four games with the team, dealing with injuries and being forced to play out of position. Now back at right guard, Jackson is playing under head coach Ben Johnson again. The guard was named to his lone Pro Bowl in 2021 when they were both with the Detroit Lions.

Joining him at left guard is Joe Thuney, who the Bears acquired in a trade from the Kansas City Chiefs. He is coming to the Windy City having already won four Super Bowls. Furthermore, Thuney is coming off of three-straight Pro Bowl nominations and back-to-back All-Pro nods. His 79.9 grade from Pro Football Focus ranked 12/136 guards.

When the legal tampering window opened, it didn’t take long for the Bears to sign center Drew Dalman to a three-year, $42 million contract. An ankle injury forced him to play just nine games in 2024. However, Dalman still dazzled when on the field, earning a 78.8 grade from PFF that ranked fourth/64 centers. While Dalman will be crucial for Williams’ development, he’ll also be key in improving the run game.

All three players will need to learn how to play together. But at least on paper, the interior of Chicago’s offensive line looks much, much stronger in 2025.

Questions at left tackle

Alongside the guards and center, Darnell Wright appears to have locked up the right tackle position. He has been one of the Bears’ strongest players overall playing the position over the last two seasons. For all the changes Johnson will make, for now, he doesn’t seem poised to move Wright to the left side.

That leaves a competition between Braxton Jones, Ozzy Trapilo and Kiran Amegadjie. Jones is the incumbent and looked strong when healthy in 2024, ranking 21/140 tackles with his 77.4 grade. But the keyword is ‘when’ as Jones was limited to just 12 games in 2024 due to injury. That came after playing in just 11 during the 2023 season. Jones will need to prove he can stay healthy over an entire season to retain his starting role.

Trapilo and Amegadjie have been splitting reps with Jones still recovering from his season-ending ankle injury. Trapilo is a second-round pick who made a name for himself on the right side. He must prove he can also dominate on the left. Amegadjie dealt with injury problems of his own as a rookie, appearing in six games. He’ll be looking to make a strong impression on a coaching staff that didn’t draft him.

Throughout training camp, the left tackle battle will arguably be the most important for Chicago’s success. Finding the perfect option could solidify why the Bears have a top five offensive line.

Chicago Bears’ Cole Kmet trade buzz doused in cold water by insider Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE