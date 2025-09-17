Trending
WANT FREE UPDATES?
Bears

Chicago Bears need to shun Tom Brady amid new controversy

Jordan SiglerBy 3 Mins Read
Chicago Bears need to shun Tom Brady
NFL: Washington Commanders at New England Patriots Aug 8, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Retired New England Patriot Hall of Famer Tom Brady speaks during a statue unveiling before a game against the Washington Commanders at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images

Tom Brady is set to call the Chicago Bears-Dallas Cowboys game on Sunday. The former NFL quarterback turned Las Vegas Raiders minority owner is going from his team’s coaching booth (where he was wearing a headset) to Chicago this week, and that could be a problem for the Bears, who play the Raiders in Week 4.

The Chicago Bears have a Tom Brady problem

Chicago Bears, Tom Brady
NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at Kansas City Chiefs Sep 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Philadelphia Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie greets Fox Sports broadcaster Tom Brady prior to the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Sign up for our newsletter!

* indicates required

Intuit Mailchimp

As NFL insider James Palmer noted from the ESPN “Monday Night Football” broadcast, Brady meets with Raiders offensive coordinator Chip Kelly two to three times per week to help Las Vegas get ready for their opponent.

“Tom Brady meets with Chip Kelly 2-3 times a week to go over film and go through the game plan,” Palmer posted on X. “And every weekend Brady is calling a game for Fox, gathering as much information as possible from players and coaches from both teams to be at his best in the broadcast booth. Got it.”

As Field Yates of ESPN appeared to suggest, it’s rather curious Brady is getting the opportunity to call the Bears a week before the Raiders are set to play the team.

“Notably, Tom Brady is scheduled to call Cowboys-Bears for FOX in Week 3. The Raiders’ Week 4 opponent? The Bears.”

Out of self-interest, the Bears need to be hostile to Brady when he’s around Halas Hall. There’s a clear conflict of interest with Brady calling the game on Sunday, and Chicago doesn’t need to give him any unnecessary information during formal or non-formal interviews.

It’s a shame the league is allowing Brady to do this. But the Bears don’t need to take the bait. They didn’t with HBO’s “Hard Knocks” last summer. This week, they need to stay away from the Raider.

Chicago Bears HC Ben Johnson appeared to be undermined by Jaylon Johnson
Bears head coach Ben Johnson

For More Chicago Sports:

Follow me on Twitter at @JordanSig, and follow us @ChiCitySports23. You can also reach out to Jordan Sigler via email at jordanmsigler@gmail.com. To read more of our articles and keep up to date on the latest in ALL of Chicago sports, click here! Chicago Bears, Chicago Bulls, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Blackhawks

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE

Share.

Related Posts

Leave A Reply