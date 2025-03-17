Chicago Bears newest DE touts Montez Sweat connection

The Chicago Bears made a major free agent commitment to Dayo Odeyingbo. However, the Bears were more confident in their deal knowing the defensive end would be playing next to Montez Sweat.

Now entering his third year in Chicago, Sweat is the unquestioned leader of the Bears pass rush. However, he ended the 2024 campaign with just 5.5 sacks. While he led the team in that metric, Chicago is undoubtedly looking for more from their sack leader.

Odeyingbo’s addition should help shore up opposing team’s offensive lines and give Sweat a cleaner path to the quarter. The Bears newest defensive end has already thought about playing alongside Sweat and what that will bring to his own game, via team writer Gabby Hajduk.

“He’s dominant on the D-line and it’s exciting to be able to play across from him and learn from him,” Odeyingbo said. “To be able to learn from him in person, be a teammate, learn from him and help him grow, it’s going to be exciting. And then along with the other guys on the D-line … I’m excited to get to work with them [and] grind with them.”

What Dayo Odeyingbo offers Chicago Bears

Odeyingbo has spent his entire NFL career with the Indianapolis Colts to this point. Over 61 tackles, the defensive tackle has racked up 106 tackles, 46 quarterback hits and 16.5 sacks. He has put up back-to-back seasons of 17 quarterback hits.

Odeyingbo’s 2024 numbers may not immediately jump off the page with just 31 tackles and three sacks. However, the defensive end is just 25-years-old. He is continuing to be molded into his final NFL form. Furthermore, he had eight sacks during the 2023 campaign and five in 2022, showing that he truly has a knack for getting to the quarterback.

His connection with Sweat will be crucial for any immediate success in Chicago. Odeyingbo must learn how Sweat likes to operate, and mold his game to give the Bears what they need. But with a new defensive coordinator in Dennis Allen, Odeyingbo is the exact type of player he wants to build the defense around.

Odeyingbo will certainly need to prove himself. Especially after earning a $48 million contract. But for the Bears to offer that much, especially as early into free agency as they did, shows exactly how the team feels about the defensive end and how he fits into the defense.

State of Bears pass rush

Chicago finished the 2024 campaign with 40 sacks, placing them in the middle of the field. But if the Bears want to be taken seriously as NFC North contenders, they need to be disrupting the quarterback far more often.

That will start with Sweat. His 5.5 sacks were his fewest since 2021. He had 12.5 back in his lone Pro Bowl season in 2021. It’s a simple ask, but the Bears simply need Sweat to get to the quarterback more often. As Allen implements his new defense, freeing up Sweat will be at the top of his priorities.

And while Odeyingbo will help, so will fellow addition Grady Jarrett. While he will be asked to plug up running holes in the middle, he’ll also be asked to get to the quarterback. He is a big veteran who understands what it takes to win at the line of scrimmage. Jarrett must set the tone in the middle while Sweat and Odeyingbo cook on the outside.

Beyond them, the Bears have numerous intriguing options such as veteran defensive tackle Andrew Billings and young defensive end Austin Booker. Both should play big roles in 2025. However, how much they see the field will be determined on how they adapt to Chicago’s new defense.

Ultimately, the Chicago Bears know the task ahead of them. All eyes will be on the offense, but the defense must shine for the team to truly be successful. With Odeyingbo and Sweat coming off the outside, Chicago is at least hopeful they’ll be a bit more explosive in 2025.

