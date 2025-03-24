As Ben Johnson steps into his new role as head coach of the Chicago Bears, his main goal is helping quarterback Caleb Williams reach his first overall pick ceiling. And the best way to do that is building the offense around him.

Mainly, Chicago decided to focus on the trenches. The Bears traded for guards Jonah Jackson and Joe Thuney before signing center Drew Dalman in free agency. After watching Williams get sacked a league-high 68 times as a rookie, Chicago simply decided no more.

But the Bears didn’t stop there. While DJ Moore and Rome Odunze will lead the wide receiver room, Chicago’s newest addition in Olamide Zaccheaus should still have a large role. The Bears signed him to a one-year contract in the second wave of free agency. And as the team deciphers their 2025 roster, Zaccheaus has been deemed Chicago’s most ‘under the radar’ addition, by Courtney Cronin of ESPN.

“The Bears got younger and faster at receiver behind their two top targets. Zaccheaus signed a one-year deal in Chicago after his bounce-back season with the Commanders (45 catches, 506 yards and three touchdowns),” Cronin wrote. “This is an inexpensive way to enhance the offense with a 27-year-old slot receiver who just played with another young quarterback. Coach Ben Johnson covets fast receivers and can get creative with where he lines up Zaccheaus, who took a handful of snaps in the backfield last season.”

What Olamide Zaccheaus gives Chicago Bears

Zaccheaus is coming to the Bears after spending the 2024 campaign with the Washington Commanders, appearing in all 17 games and starting six. The receiver caught a career-high 45 passes for 506 yards and three touchdowns.

Zaccheaus has at least three touchdown grabs every season dating back to 2021. He has eclipsed 500 yards receiving twice in that frame. Over his entire six-year NFL career, Zaccheaus has made 149 receptions for 1,998 yards and 13 touchdowns.

At no point in his career has the receiver been a top two passing option. However, he understands how to fill his role admirably. Zaccheaus has been a consistent WR3, who understands how to find open spaces and be whatever the offense needs in the moment. His connection with Jayden Daniels helped the rookie get acclimated to the NFL.

Now, Zaccheaus will serve a similar role on the Chicago Bears. If Moore and Odunze are covered, Williams will be looking the receiver’s way. His stats won’t jump off the page, but Zaccheaus will still serve a crucial role in the offense.

State of Bears passing offense

Alongside the work Johnson will put in with Williams, the Bears are counting on Moore and Odunze to step up. They’ve been crowned the receiving leaders. Now it’s time for them to show the NFL how good they can really be.

Moore did exactly that in 2024, leading the team with 98 receptions for 966 yards and six touchdowns. Odunze had 54 grabs for 734 yards and three touchdowns. So while not awful, Chicago will be wanting more from their sophomore receiver. It’s important to note the Detroit Lions, whose offense Johnson engineered, had two 1,000+ yard receivers in 2024 in Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams.

Beyond those two and Zaccheaus, the Bears are still figuring out their wide receiver configuration. Chicago did sign Devin Duvernay, but he is more of a special teams ace at this point of his career. And while Tyler Scott is still young, he has just 18 receptions for 173 scoreless yards to his name.

It wouldn’t be a shock to see the Bears continue to add to their receiver room. But until they do, Moore, Odunze and Zaccheaus will be the top three options entering the 2025 campaign.

