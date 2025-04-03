Chicago Bears’ Ben Johnson has new plan for QB depth chart after signing Case Keenum: Report

On Thursday, the Chicago Bears signed quarterback Case Keenum to the offseason roster before OTAs are set to begin on Monday. The Bears are allowed to have 90 players on their offseason roster.

It’s common for NFL teams to carry four quarterbacks during OTAs so they have extra arms at practice. Following the signing of Keenum, a 13-year NFL veteran, the Bears have four quarterbacks: Caleb Williams, Tyson Bagent, Austin Reed, and Keenum.

The Chicago Bears’ goal is to develop Caleb Williams

Williams’ job as QB1 is safe. New head coach Ben Johnson took the Bears job to help develop the No. 1 pick in the 2024 draft.

There was some online chatter immediately following reports of Keenum’s signing that the Bears could have a competition between Keenum and Bagent for a spot on the 53-man roster in training camp. During the Matt Eberflus regime, the Bears carried two quarterbacks on their roster during the regular season.

The Bears are expected to feature three QBs on the 53-man roster

Per Jason Lieser of the Chicago Sun-Times, the Bears are expected to make Keenum the third-string quarterback on a roster that features three quarterbacks.

“Keenum agreed to a one-year deal with the Bears worth up to $3 million Thursday, a source said, and he’s likely to be their third-stringer behind Williams and Tyson Bagent,” Lieser wrote. “With Williams and Bagent learning a new offense under coach Ben Johnson, there’s a strong likelihood the team will carry all three on the active roster this season.”

Keenum has not been a full-time starter since 2018. At 37, his skills probably aren’t up to what Bagent can feature as a third-year quarterback. However, Keenum does have over a decade of experience to share with Williams, who missed a veteran’s presence after he team released Brett Rypien after training camp.

