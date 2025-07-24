Ben Johnson calls out Chicago Bears beat reporters for misreport

Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson clarified a report from several sources on Wednesday that appeared to cause embarrassment for Caleb Williams and the offense from Day 1 of training camp practice at Halas Hall in Lake Forest, Illinois.

Johnson voiced his frustration with Williams and the offense several times on Wednesday. At one point sidelined the first team after they failed to get lined up correctly. Reports from media members attending practice seemed to suggest that Johnson pulled the first-team off the field as a form of punishment.

Chicago Bears’ Ben Johnson clarified an issue from Wednesday

During his pre-practice press conference on Thursday, Johnson said that he did not yank the first-team to the sideline as a punishment but wanted the second-unit to receive their reps as the team was under a tight time crunch.

“Had a great practice yesterday,” Johnson said. “Good start. Guys were excited. Effort was there. Intensity was there. was fun to watch them fly around. I know some people enjoyed me throwing the first-team out of practice,” Johnson continued, using air quotes about the bold text. “Not the case.

“We’re on a time crunch, as you guys all know, we got 90 minutes there that first day, we’re up to 105 here today. So, just need to keep things moving on along there, or other guys aren’t going to be able to get their reps. But point is though, we got to be on our Ps and our Qs. Every minute, every rep is just really valuable.”

Whether or not Johnson meant to pull the first-team off as a punishment, the “point” got through to the offense.

Unfortunately, the lesson wasn’t learned by the end of the second practice.

For More Chicago Sports:

Follow me on Twitter at @JordanSig, and follow us @ChiCitySports23. You can also reach out to Jordan Sigler via email at jordanmsigler@gmail.com. To read more of our articles and keep up to date on the latest in ALL of Chicago sports, click here! Chicago Bears, Chicago Bulls, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Blackhawks

Chicago Bears have an offensive line problem surface at camp Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE