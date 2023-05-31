Breaking: Injury knocks second Chicago Bears starting wide receiver out of OTA practice

The Chicago Bears now have two projected wide receivers out with injury, according to a report Wednesday. The Bears are in their second week of practicing during OTAs this week. The Bears had several veterans missing their practice Wednesday, but one absence on the offensive loomed large.

Chicago Bears missing Chase Claypool Wednesday

According to Mark Grote with 670 The Score, Chase Claypool did not practice with the Bears Wednesday due to an injury. Head coach Matt Eberflus said Claypool is dealing with a soft tissue injury. The Bears kept him out of practice to be precautionary. Eberflus refused to give any more details that could give the Green Bay Packers extra information before their Week 1 matchup with the Bears in September.

Sounds like a soft tissue injury kept #Bears WR Chase Claypool out of practice. Team being extra cautious. Team not required to give details at this point. — Mark Grote (@markgrotesports) May 31, 2023

Claypool, who was traded to the Bears midseason last year, needs to get as many reps with the offense this spring ahead of training camp. Claypool reportedly had difficulty catching up to the Bears’ offense during the season and planned to use this time of the season as a springboard to learning offensive coordinator Luke Getsy’s complicated scheme.

This is not the second starter at wide receiver out for the Bears in practice right now. Darnell Mooney was still rehabbing from his injury last season.

