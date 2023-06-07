New massive DeAndre Hopkins report opens door for the Chicago Bears (NFL News)

Chicago Bears fans should have some hope after a new report detailed DeAndre Hopkins’ plans before signing with a team this offseason. Bears fans were excited when Hopkins was released by the Arizona Cardinals last month.

Many fans and media members dismissed his chances of teaming up with Justin Fields this season because of the Bears’ new wide receiver addition of D.J. Moore and the need for a pass rusher. Hopkins also had a preferred list of contenders to play for, and the Bears weren’t on it.

General manager Ryan Poles hasn’t been proactive in the edge department since Hopkins was released. But Hopkins has a more open mind than he led on a few weeks ago.

New DeAndre Hopkins report should give Chicago Bears fans hope

According to Tom Pelissero with the NFL Network, Hopkins will be meeting with the Tennessee Titans this weekend.

Free-agent WR DeAndre Hopkins is slated to fly to Nashville on Sunday for a visit with the #Titans, per sources. D-Hop and Mike Vrabel were together in Houston. Now Vrabel’s team gets the first visit with Hopkins, the five-time Pro Bowl pick released by Arizona last month. pic.twitter.com/UUyUjLqa7Z — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) June 7, 2023

That changes the dynamics for the possibility Hopkins can join the Bears. The Bears were not on Hopkins’ original offseason top-five list of teams and quarterbacks he wanted to play for. Spoiler, neither were the Titans. The Titans are rebuilding this season. Their quarterback situation is much worse than the Bears. They could be starting rookie Will Levis under center this season.

Hopkins seems to be hitting the harsh reality that the top Super Bowl contenders are ready to meet his asking price. Those teams already deal with thin cap space as they have talented rosters. Poles should try and see if he can’t nab Hopkins for the opportunity to make the offense a monster this season.

