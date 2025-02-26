Chicago Bears receive big news from Falcons GM on key free agent

With the Chicago Bears needing a massive overhaul on their offensive line this offseason, any positive news they receive on pending free agents is a huge victory. The team only has Braxton Jones and Darnell Wright as guarantees to return to the offensive line from a season ago. Wright will be penciled in at right tackle, whereas Jones’ spot at left tackle is not a given.

Jones will start on the Bears line in 2025 no matter what, but the idea of the front office drafting a tackle to compete with the 25-year-old to determine who will start at left tackle versus left guard. There are a few options that the Bears could look at in the draft to address their needs up front, but it is safe to say that they will swing as big as possible in free agency next month.

Based on comments from another NFC general manager at the combine on Wednesday, the Bears have some hope for being involved in the free agency sweepstakes for one of the top offensive linemen on the open market.

Chicago Bears get important news on Drew Dalman

When Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot was asked about bringing back Drew Dalman this offseason, he gave a response that made other GMs in the league happy.

“Drew is a UFA,” Fontenot said. “We know he’s a really good player. He’s been a big part of our offensive line for a long time. But Drew, or any other unrestricted free agent, we have to have those conversations internally.”

While this quote from Fontenot isn’t saying that they won’t look to bring Dalman back to Atlanta, it certainly isn’t a sign of confidence that they will have him with the team this upcoming season. Chicago has around $80 million in cap space to work with as of right now entering free agency next month.

Dalman is projected to receive a three-year deal worth around $6.8 million per season. Other outlets have predicted Dalman to receive much more per season, but either way his salary will be more than enough for Chicago to take care of.

Drew Dalman would be the Chicago Bears best center in years

The Bears have struggled up front well before the 2024 season at the center and guard spots. Based on his PFF grades from last year, Dalman ranked very high amongst his peers. He had a 78.8 overall grade, which was fourth among all qualified centers in the league. Dalman was strong against the run, ranking fifth in the NFL with a 79.8 grade.

His ability to anchor the interior of the line against the run is something the Bears need now more than ever. Ben Johnson will want to have a balanced approach on offense despite having Caleb Williams under center for his second season in the league.

D’Andre Swift struggled to get going behind the brutal line last year and his overall season numbers were hurt big time by that. Swift should get a new partner to share carries with in the backfield this year, but that won’t mean much if the protection unit in front of them take care of business. Dalman being fair game in the open market is an opportunity that Chicago absolutely needs to jump on when they get the chance.

