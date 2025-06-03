Chicago Bears, Kevin Warren get embarrassed by Fire stadium news

The Chicago Bears are entering the summer of 2025 gaining no momentum towards building a new stadium in downtown Chicago or the city of Arlington Heights. Of the three bills that were introduced on the Bears’ behalf during the spring session of the Illinois General Assembly, none passed by Saturday’s deadline.

The Bears recently turned over feasibility studies to local governing bodies in Arlington Heights, the expected location for the new stadium. Last week, Gov. JB Pritzker’s office stated the state would not plan to give the Bears tax breaks or subsidies until CEO Kevin Warren and ownership presented a plan to help taxpayers receive something substantial in return.

While the Bears are in purgatory, the Chicago Fire are moving ahead with plans in Chicago.

The Chicago Fire are planning on building a new stadium

Per Robert Channick of the Chicago Tribune, the Fire announced plans to build a 22,000-seat open-air soccer stadium near the Chicago River at Roosevelt Road. The project is estimated o cost $650 million.

“The Chicago Fire announced plans Tuesday for a privately financed $650 million soccer stadium at the mostly vacant 62-acre site along the Chicago River at Roosevelt Road, giving the team a “world-class home,” and potentially turning the former rail yard into a bustling South Side Wrigleyville,” Channick wrote. “Designed by architectural firm Gensler, the proposed 22,000-seat, open-air soccer stadium would be located at the north end of the long-fallow development.

“It would feature a natural grass pitch, an array of seating — including club options and luxury suites — and an intimate setting for fans to cheer the Fire on match days. The new stadium is scheduled to break ground as early as this fall, pending approval from the city, with a target completion date ahead of the 2028 MLS regular season.”

The Chicago Bears and Kevin Warren look bad amid the report

Like the Bears, the Fire are current tenants of Soldier Field. But they appear ready to have a new home, while the Bears are talking about eventually putting shovels in dirt somewhere.

Per Chris Emma of 670 The Score, the Fire’s new stadium could have rippling effects for plans that the Bears and Chicago White Sox have for building new projects..

“Chicago stadium news: The Fire have unveiled plans for a privately-funded, 22,000-seat stadium in The 78 — where the White Sox explored a new development — to open in 2028. A major project with potential ripples for the White Sox and Bears in their respective site explorations,” Emma posted on X.

Chicago stadium news: The Fire have unveiled plans for a privately-funded, 22,000-seat stadium in The 78 — where the White Sox explored a new development — to open in 2028. A major project with potential ripples for the White Sox and Bears in their respective site explorations. pic.twitter.com/bVCibjYqla — Chris Emma (@CEmma670) June 3, 2025

Fans on social media responded by knocking Warren.

“Kev hasn’t done anything since he’s been hired. Bears kind of guy for sure,” wrote a fan.

“kev warren is an embarrassment,” posted another.

