Bears

Chicago Bears have alarming development with defensive captain

Jordan Sigler
NFL: Chicago Bears at Kansas City Chiefs
Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson on field against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half of the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images

The Chicago Bears have given up 73 points in the last five quarters of football. In layman’s terms: That’s not good.

With cornerback Jaylon Johnson suffering a setback with his groin injury, Chicago is set to be in trouble on defense for most of the season unless defensive coordinator Dennis Allen can get his guys to buy in quickly.

The Chicago Bears have an alarming problem with team captain

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Grady Jarrett (97) celebrates making a tackle in the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
During an appearance on 670 The Score’s “Mully & Haugh Show” on Monday, Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune suggested defensive tackle Grady Jarrett’s right knee could be more of a serious issue this season, as his injured right knee is the same one he suffered that ended his season in 2023. An alarming situation after the Bears gave Jarrett a three-year, $43.5 million contract in the offseason.

“Yet your hope, your hope, he’s able to get healthy,” Biggs said of Jarrett. “It’s a, it’s a right knee. That’s the knee he had the ACL with a couple years ago where he missed half the season with the Falcons, and you want to see him healthy, because you don’t want him to be this year’s Keenan Allen addition to the roster, in addition to the roster, you know what I’m saying?

“Like, he’s got, he’s got leadership, and he’s got some real qualities in terms of intangibles that can help in the locker room, but first he’s got to help on the field, and that defense needs it.”

Biggs argued that Jarrett’s importance on this team is important because third-year defensive tackle Gervon Dexter has not been consistently good through two games. The lack of good play on the defensive line is adding up to bad play from the linebackers and secondary.

Jarrett is also a team captain for the Bears this season. They need their team captains to be the best players on the field. That hasn’t been the case so far, and the 0-2 start shouldn’t be surprising.

NFL: Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions

