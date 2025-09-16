Chicago Bears have alarming development with defensive captain

The Chicago Bears have given up 73 points in the last five quarters of football. In layman’s terms: That’s not good.

With cornerback Jaylon Johnson suffering a setback with his groin injury, Chicago is set to be in trouble on defense for most of the season unless defensive coordinator Dennis Allen can get his guys to buy in quickly.

The Chicago Bears have an alarming problem with team captain

During an appearance on 670 The Score’s “Mully & Haugh Show” on Monday, Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune suggested defensive tackle Grady Jarrett’s right knee could be more of a serious issue this season, as his injured right knee is the same one he suffered that ended his season in 2023. An alarming situation after the Bears gave Jarrett a three-year, $43.5 million contract in the offseason.

“Yet your hope, your hope, he’s able to get healthy,” Biggs said of Jarrett. “It’s a, it’s a right knee. That’s the knee he had the ACL with a couple years ago where he missed half the season with the Falcons, and you want to see him healthy, because you don’t want him to be this year’s Keenan Allen addition to the roster, in addition to the roster, you know what I’m saying?

“Like, he’s got, he’s got leadership, and he’s got some real qualities in terms of intangibles that can help in the locker room, but first he’s got to help on the field, and that defense needs it.”

.@BradBiggs on the Bears defense's woes: "You can't pin this on any one player or any one position group. They're so bad across the board." Listen to full segment: https://t.co/Ts1H1PGeU4 pic.twitter.com/4gvkkFm60k — 670 The Score (@670TheScore) September 15, 2025

Biggs argued that Jarrett’s importance on this team is important because third-year defensive tackle Gervon Dexter has not been consistently good through two games. The lack of good play on the defensive line is adding up to bad play from the linebackers and secondary.

Jarrett is also a team captain for the Bears this season. They need their team captains to be the best players on the field. That hasn’t been the case so far, and the 0-2 start shouldn’t be surprising.

For More Chicago Sports:

Follow me on Twitter at @JordanSig, and follow us @ChiCitySports23. You can also reach out to Jordan Sigler via email at jordanmsigler@gmail.com. To read more of our articles and keep up to date on the latest in ALL of Chicago sports, click here! Chicago Bears, Chicago Bulls, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Blackhawks

Chicago Bears All-Pro suddenly out indefinitely: Report Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE