Chicago Bears announce injury news on 4 players, QB, beofre training camp

On Saturday, the Chicago Bears rookies (and second-year quarterback Caleb Williams) reported to the start of training camp. Veterans are set to report to Halas Hall on Tuesday.

The Bears announced four roster moves before veterans are set to report to camp.

Per the Bears, cornerback Jaylon Johnson, quarterback Case Keenum, wide receiver Jahdae Walker, and running back Ian Wheeler were placed on the active/non-football injury list.

We have placed four players on the Non-Football Injury list

The news on Johnson appears to be a surprise. The star cornerback was interviewed earlier this week on the Rich Eisen Show and told guest host Seth Rollins that he was itching to start training camp so he could put up good tape in the upcoming season and use it as leverage for a new contract next offseason.

The other big piece of news is the situation with Keenum, brought in to be a veteran quarterback presence for Tyson Bagent and Williams this summer. Keenum and Bagent are expected to duel for the QB2 job in training camp.

With Keenum battling an injury, Bagent has an opportunity to get a leg up on his competition and secure the position he’s held for the last two seasons. During the offseason, Bagent told Mark Carman of CHGO Bears that he wants a fair chance to compete for the starting job.

Ian Wheeler was a darling rookie running back during HBO’s “Hard Knocks” at training camp last year. However, he suffered a torn ACL in the preseason and missed a chance to earn a spot on the 53-man roster.

