Report: Chicago Bears Quarterback Justin Fields Signs A New Deal For Big Brand Money (Fan Reaction)

Jordan Sigler
Chicago Bears Justin Fields
Quarterback Justin Fields will need to win some games to prove he's the guy for the Chicago Bears future. Photo courtesy of USA Today

Justin Fields just scored a big payday before his third season in the NFL. The Chicago Bears quarterback has a lot riding his performance in year three. The Bears will be looking to see if he can make major strides in the passing game with upgrades at wide receiver and the offensive line.

justin fields Chicago bears
Bears QB Justin Fields. Photo courtesy of Mike Dinovo/USA TODAY Sports

The Bears will have to decide next offseason if they want to grant Fields his fifth-year option. He hasn’t yet shown enough in the passing game to warrant that kind of pricey contract. However, Fields’ skills as being one of the most explosive athletes in the league earned him another deal this offseason.

According to Daniel Greenberg, Fields signed a brand deal with the fitness and footwear brand Reebok.

According to Zack Pearson of Bear Report, Fields was spotted in a pair of Reebok Pump Question shoes during the Bears field trip to the United Center after head coach Matt Eberflus canceled practice Thursday.

Chicago Bears fans react to Justin Fields’ new deal

Bears fans had opinions on Fields’ new deal not long after Greenberg’s report came out. Some fans seemed to mock Reebok as an inferior athletic product, but I don’t think many of those fans are experts at running in their footwear. Here are the best takes of Fields making a deal with Reebok.

 

Buildings 1804479 1920

