Chicago Bears under fire for leaked stadium plans in survey

The Chicago Bears are moving forward with their plans to build a stadium in Arlington Heights. While the Bears have yet to make necessary arrangements with the local government of Arlington Heights and the state of Illinois, the team is concentrating its focus on the northwest suburb of Chicago.

The Bears intend to fund the stadium project themselves, but want government assistance in building infrastructure around the stadium. The team hopes for friendly legislation to pass during the fall session after three bills died in the spring legislative session.

A seating chart layout for the new Chicago Bears stadium was posted

On Tuesday, a leaked seating chart appeared online from the Bears to fans in a survey for the new stadium project.

“A survey sent to select Chicago Bears fans revealed a proposed seating chart layout for the new stadium Development for the new stadium may finally be underway in Chicago,” posted Sleeper Bears on X.

Bears fans react to the survey

Bears fans on X had strong reactions to the seating chart. Many fans are worried about the cost of tickets being too high in the new stadium. Some felt the design of the chart makes it too “corporate” and won’t allow for a traditional home game experience.

“Got the survey and man they are tripping on some of these prices bear down tho!,’ wrote a fan.

“Enjoy your $800 club seats in 40% of that layout,” posted another.

“I love corporate sellout stadium instead of historical venues,” complained a fan.

“I’m imagining sitting in the upper deck in seats I still can’t afford. It’s magical,” wrote another.

“It will be another 10 years before we actually see this stadium in person,” believes a fan.

“New stadium was going to be geared to more corporate. Won’t be a home field advantage with all those fake corporate people,” posted another.

