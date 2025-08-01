Chicago Bears have special opportunity for Micah Parsons now

The Chicago Bears might catch a huge break at pass rusher if general manager Ryan Poles can take advantage.

The Bears have a unique opportunity to land an elite pass rusher in a preseason trade following news of Micah Parsons’ dissatisfaction with the Dallas Cowboys.

Micah Parsons is at a crossroads with the Cowboys

Per Dianna Russini of The Athletic, Parsons is considering making a trade request public.

“The Micah Parsons-Cowboys relationship has deteriorated to the point where the star pass rusher is considering drastic measures which could include a trade request or even a declaration that he is severing his relationship with the team, per multiple league sources familiar with the situation,” Russini posted on X.

“The two sides remain far apart heading into the second week of training camp, and are not currently negotiating.”

The Cowboys chose to try and negotiate with Parsons instead of his agent. The All-Pro outside linebacker wants his agent to deal with Jerry Jones before finalizing a deal to stay in Dallas.

The Chicago Bears could use another pass rusher

The Bears entered training camp with questions about their exterior pass rush. Chicago signed Day Oedeyingbo in free agency, but the defensive end was never a solid pass rusher for the Indianapolis Colts.

The Bears ranked 16th in sacks last season, but many of those came from blitz packages and were not credited to defensive ends. Montez Sweat led Chicago in sacks with 5.5. The next DE with the most sacks was DeMarcus Walker, who had 3.5 sacks, which ranked 4th on the defense.

In his first four seasons in the league, Parsons has recorded 52.5 sacks. He’s coming off a 12-sack season in 2024.

With Parsons sniffing around, looking for potential outs, Poles needs to be working the phones to see what Jones wants for the three-time All-Pro.

