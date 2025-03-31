NFL Draft running back named perfect Chicago Bears fit, but it’s not Ashton Jeanty

Boise State star Ashton Jeanty isn’t the only running back the Chicago Bears have been tied to leading up to the 2025 NFL Draft. However, when it comes to ‘perfect fit,’ there may be no player the Bears have gotten more buzz over than Jeanty.

The running back possess skills not many others in the class do, finishing second in Heisman voting after running for 2,601 yards and 29 touchdowns. Furthermore, the Bears have a clear need at running back and new head coach Ben Johnson is going to want playmakers to build around.

Still, there’s always a chance Jeanty isn’t available at No. 10. Even if he is, maybe Chicago decides to go in a different direction. Especially with the depth of running back in the 2025 class. For as good as Jeanty is, Matt Bowen of ESPN thinks Iowa’s Kaleb Johnson is the perfect running back fit for the Bears.

“The Bears could target Johnson early on Day 2 to pair him with D’Andre Swift in the backfield. He’s a linear glider with the north/south acceleration to create big plays,” Bowen wrote. “Last season at Iowa, he rushed for 21 touchdowns and added 43 carries of 10 or more yards.”

“Johnson would be a good fit for the outside zone scheme that new coach Ben Johnson has run in the past. And with an uptick in usage in an NFL pass game, he’d produce on screens and backfield releases for Chicago,” Bowen concluded.

Chicago Bears pass on Ashton Jeanty at No. 10

There’s a solid chance Jeanty isn’t available at No. 10. The Las Vegas Raiders have been deemed a premier location at No. 6, and as the best running back prospect in the class, it wouldn’t be shocking to see teams fighting over him should he fall.

But even if Jeanty makes it to No. 10, the Bears have a crucial decision to make. The running back would undoubtedly improve the offense. However, Chicago is coming off of a 5-12 season. They’ve made stark additions to their offensive and defensive lines, but this still isn’t a completed team. And if a star lineman is available, the Bears may be unwilling to pass up.

Still, it wouldn’t be out of Johnson’s character to go running back early in the NFL Draft. While with the Detroit Lions, Johnson and company selected Jahmyr Gibbs with the No. 12 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. His 2024 season saw Gibbs run for 1,412 yards and 16 touchdowns.

But until Chicago’s card is in, any Jeanty to the Bears buzz is mere speculation. In the case of the star running back not being available at No. 10, or simply not being in their draft cards, the franchise must have a backup plan.

What Kaleb Johnson offers Bears

Including their No. 10 overall selection, the Bears have four picks inside the top 75. And if Chicago isn’t going Jeanty with their first-round pick, it seems almost inevitable that one of those three other selections will be used at running back. After Jeanty, Johnson is considered one of the best runners in the class.

He spent three years at Iowa, appearing in 35 games. Overall, Johnson ran for 2,779 yards and 30 touchdowns. However, the running back really burst onto the scene as a senior. Johnson led the Big Ten in both rushing yardage (1,537) and rushing touchdowns (21). Johnson even added 22 receptions for 188 yards and two scores. He was named a Consensus All-American and the Big Ten Running Back of the Year.

Johnson clearly has the playmaking ability that Johnson will require in his run game. At 6-foot-1, 224 pounds, the running back has the size to take on defenders. But running a 4.57 40-yard dash at the combine, Johnson will use his speed to break away for big gains. Overall, the NFL hopeful earned a comparison to current Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier from Lane Zierlein of NFL.com.

“Johnson is built like a bruiser, but his style is more finesse, preferring to win with tempo and decisiveness,” Zierlein wrote. “He keeps his runs on time and on track while allowing blockers to do their job. He’s not overly aggressive, but he has the size and strength to break tackles and grab extra yards at the finish. He runs with below-average creativity and cut quickness but has consistent linear play speed to pop chunk runs.”

“He can catch, but his three-down value takes a hit because of his struggles in pass pro” Zierlein continued. “Johnson’s traits and running style make him a projectable fit in a two-back system with the upside to take on a bigger chunk down the road.”

While D’Andre Swift rushed for nearly 1,000 yards in 2024 – 959 – he averaged just 3.8 yards per carry. He currently is poised to be the Bears’ lead runner, but it’s clear Chicago needs more consistency from him to retain that role. It’s also evident why the franchise has been so heavily linked to a running back.

And they will continue to be so until they address the issue. While everyone is banging the drum for Jeanty, it may be Johnson who could be the ideal fit for Johnson’s run game scheme.

