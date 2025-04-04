Chicago Bears NFL Draft target compared to 4-time All-Pro

Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson leaned heavily on Sam LaPorta during his tenure as Detroit Lions head coach, and was rewarded handsomely as the former first-round pick developed into one of the truly game-altering tight ends across the NFL.

As Johnson arrives in Chicago, given his propensity for running two-tight end sets in his former role, there might be some momentum building toward the Bears selecting one of the top tight ends in the upcoming NFL Draft class to pair with Cole Kmet in quarterback Caleb Williams‘ arsenal.

While Kmet is a solid piece of the Bears’ offensive puzzle, 47 passes for 474 yards with four touchdowns last season, and pulling down 10 touchdown receptions over the past two years, he isn’t the kind of player that defenses need to specifically game-plan against. Johnson and the Bears have the chance to add one of those caliber tight ends later this month.

Chicago Bears’ NFL Draft target, Tyler Warren, draws All-Pro comparison

Johnson’s track record and the Bears’ potential mission to pair Williams with a dynamic playmaker have linked Chicago to Penn State and Mackey Award-winning tight end Tyler Warren as a potential top target with the No. 10 overall pick.

ESPN’s Matt Miller suggests that Warren could become the next Rob Gronkowski.

“I don’t typically compare prospects to NFL Hall of Famers,” Miller writes for ESPN. “But as Gronk isn’t in the Hall yet, I’m making an exception because Warren is that rare and that good. The 6-foot-6, 256-pound Warren has the functional quickness and movement of a much smaller player, more in line with a 6-foot-3 tight end such as Sam LaPorta.

“Warren scored a touchdown as a passer, runner and receiver this past season, finishing with 104 receptions for 1,233 yards and eight touchdowns. He could be an Offensive Rookie of the Year contender in the right scheme.”

The ultimate Swiss Army Knife, Penn State lined Warren up in the backfield several times last season, in the slot, even at center where he snapped the football and caught a touchdown pass from Drew Allar in a Nittany Lions victory over USC, so his versatility would fit right into Johnson’s play-calling.

However, where Warren might have the most significant impact for the Bears, specifically, of any prospect potentially on the board at No. 10 overall is that he could be a security blanket for Williams and a difference-maker in his own right.

Given that Pro Football Focus credits Warren with 13 contested catches, third most in the country last season, and 19 forced missed tackles, he fits the LaPorta profile and could be the kind of player who sparks a turnaround both for Williams and can elevate Johnsons’ offense.

