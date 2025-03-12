Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles vowed to be aggressive in free agency, during the NFL Combine, and the franchise has followed through on those plans as the new league year begins.

After trading for offensive guards Jonah Jackson and All-Pro Joe Thuney, the Bears came out swinging during the negotiating window, by signing premier free agent center Drew Dalman, completing an overhaul along the interior of an offensive line that surrendered 68 sacks last season.

By filling the needs along the offensive line with some of the top available veteran players, Poles and the Bears have not only created optionality to add playmakers at the skill position during the NFL Draft, but followed through on a vision for quickly upgrading the talent at one of the Bears’ biggest needs across the roster.

NFL analyst has high praise for Chicago Bears free agent additions

NFL Network analyst Brian Baldinger believes that the Bears are the franchise across the league that has improved the most, with the moves Chicago made early in free agency.

“The Chicago Bears,” Baldinger said, when asked which team has improved the most, so far in free agency. “They recognized that they’ve got a quarterback, who was sacked 68 times, and was running for his life–some of it was his fault, but a lot of it was that they weren’t very good up front, a year ago.

“Here comes Thuney, Jackson, and Dalman up front. Then, on defense, you go get Dayo from Indianapolis, you go get Grady Jarrett, and they just went right to the trenches, and said ‘we’re going to improve in our division here, and I think that was smart.'”

Signing Jarrett, in particular, is a move that Balinger believes could have significant upside for the Bears, after the 31-year-old posted four sacks and 34 quarterback pressures last season, and could prove to be a difference-maker along the defensive line.

“Grady Jarrett still has a lot of great football left … His ability to just chase things down, and interior quickness, I feel like the Bears have improved where they needed to the most. I think the trenches have improved a great deal, for the Bears.”

Chicago Bears get ‘top 10’ declaration after Drew Dalman signing Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE