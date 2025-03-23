So far, the Chicago Bears haven’t exactly loaded up on playmakers this offseason.

There has been no top-of-the-market wide receiver dropped into Caleb Williams’ arsenal, nor a game-altering running back to pair with D’Andre Swift, or replace the versatile veteran, at least not during free agency with the NFL Draft looming.

However, at least one former NFL general manager is all-in on what the Bears have done so far this offseason, especially the moves made with sights set on helping Williams take the next step in his development as one of the league’s premier quarterbacks.

Chicago Bears an ‘instant contender’?

There’s a strong argument to be made that the Bears filled some of their most glaring needs by adding proven and capable veterans along both lines of scrimmage.

Former NFL general manager Mike Mayock is especially high on the Bears additions along the offensive line, trading for Jonah Jackson and Joe Thuney before signing top center Drew Dalman in the early hours of free agency.

The Bears have some significant ground to make up on the Detroit Lions, Minnesota Vikings, and Green Bay Packers in the division, but, if Jackson, Dalman, and Thuney are each as advertised and Williams thrives in new head coach Ben Johnson’s scheme, Chicago could make the kind of leap Mayock is alluding to.

Besides, by aggressively targeting help in the trenches with some of the top free agents available, general manager Ryan Poles and the Bears now can dedicate top draft capital to adding a playmaker such as Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty or Penn State tight end Tyler Warren, or one of the difference-making defenders in this class with the No. 10 pick in the draft.

Poles and Chicago have created optionality for the rest of the offseason, and if Mayock is right, the Bears could be a team to watch to take a major leap toward or into the postseason this fall.

Chicago Bears Day 2 pick enough for All-Pro DE in mock trade proposal Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE