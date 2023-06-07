The Chicago Bears started their voluntary practices for OTAs missing several starters due to injury or the nature of them being, well, voluntary. The Bears had a couple of essential veterans back this week to practice ahead of mandatory minicamp next week. Head coach Matt Eberflus gave clarity on a couple of players’ injury progress this offseason.

The Chicago Bears give updates on Darnell Mooney and Eddie Jackson

The Bears saw cornerback Jaylon Johnson and offensive guard Nate Davis back at Halas Hall this week. Veteran safety Eddie Jackson was back practicing Wednesday. According to Larry Mayer with the Bears, Eberflus talked about Jackson’s progress in rehabbing from his injury at the end of last season:

“Eddie has worked his tail off to get back to where he is,” Eberflus said.

#Bears safety Eddie Jackson is back at practice this week for the first time since sustaining a season-ending injury last year. Said coach Matt Eberflus: "Eddie has worked his tail off to get back to where he is." — Larry Mayer (@LarryMayer) June 7, 2023

Eberflus also updated the status of wide receiver Darnell Mooney. According to Chris Emma with 670 The Score, Eberflus said Mooney is “right on track” to be ready for the Bears training camp in July.

Matt Eberflus said Darnell Mooney is "right on track" and the Bears expect he will be ready for training camp. He has been working back from a fractured fibula suffered late last November. — Chris Emma (@CEmma670) June 7, 2023

If one takes Eberflus literally, his statement contradicts his early comments on Mooney’s progress. Eberflus said in January he expected Mooney to be on the field during OTAs. Per Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic, Mooney was not on the practice field Wednesday. I’m not sure how a gap of two months is “right on track,” given the staff’s belief in chemistry being built in May.

Bears S Eddie Jackson was back at practice today, along with Jaylon Johnson and Nate Davis. No Chase Claypool or Darnell Mooney. — Kevin Fishbain (@kfishbain) June 7, 2023

But hopefully, this new timeline from Eberflus is more precise than the one he offered in January.

