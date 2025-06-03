Since becoming the quarterback of the Chicago Bears, there have been many character and work ethic concerns regarding Caleb Williams. Many media members, scouts, and former NFL executives have harshly critiqued the second-year quarterback.

Williams has been questioned about his leadership, him being a good teammate, and his work ethic even before he was drafted to Chicago. The Bears’ potential franchise quarterback has continued to prove people wrong since joining the NFL. While the first half of his rookie season was a struggle, he improved greatly following the dismissals of former head coach Matt Eberflus and offensive coordinator Shane Waldron. Williams broke multiple franchise rookie records and improved his play in the final stretch of the 2024 season.

Expectations are very high for the Bears and their quarterback for the 2025 season. With the much-improved talent they have on offense, Williams is expected to make a major jump in 2025.

There has still been speculation that people within the Bears’ front office are concerned about the quarterback’s work ethic. However, it seems that is not the case at all, according to a Bears beat reporter.

The Chicago Bears have zero concerns about Caleb Williams’ work ethic

In an interview with 670 The Score, Bears insider Jason Lieser confirmed that the team “has never had any doubts about Williams’ work ethic”.

Via Lieser:

“I don’t think anyone in that building or anyone thats been around Caleb Williams thinks that he’s lazy or complacent in any way, I think that he lacked people that could really show him the work”

The Bears have never had any doubts about Caleb Williams’ work ethic, @JasonLieser told @SpiegsAndHolmes. What he lacked as a rookie was better guidance from coaches about how he could do his work better. Beyond that, the Bears could benefit from coaching him harder. pic.twitter.com/G82EDGwkEP — 670 The Score (@670TheScore) June 2, 2025

Lieser explained that the young quarterback simply needed better guidance from his coaching staff. This is another thing that former coach Matt Eberflus and his staff are once again at fault for. The previous Bears coaching regime did not do Williams right at all and failed to put him in a position to succeed.

Lieser makes a great point that the previous coaching staff did not treat Williams like a rookie and needed to coach him harder.

The new Bears coaching staff must bring the best out of Williams

With a brand new coaching staff and a brand new offense that is suited for his skills, Williams is under major pressure to improve in 2025.

The biggest key is for Ben Johnson and his coaching staff to make the best out of their quarterback. Williams also needs to be prepared to be coached hard with mandatory minicamp coming up this week. Williams has all the tools to succeed in 2025 with Johnson as his play caller, a new and improved offensive line, and a great group of playmakers around him.

The Bears quarterback has a very bright future. Hopefully, he could become the first Bears quarterback to ever throw for 4,000 passing yards during the 2025 season.

