The Chicago Bears are in the midst of a rebuilding process that is causing them to put up some lopsided numbers that have them going down in NFL history.

When Ryan Poles tore down the Chicago Bears roster over the 2022 off-season he did so with the future in mind. He completely gutted the defense and as a result, the Bears have set a record for ineptitude that can be blamed on the defense’s inability to stop anyone.

The Chicago Bears are the first team in NFL history to score at least 29 points in three consecutive games and lose all three. — OptaSTATS (@OptaSTATS) November 13, 2022

The Bears are chugging along on offense on the legs of Justin Fields, but after trading away Robert Quinn and Roquan Smith they’re not able to stop anyone on defense. Today was another example of defensive ineptitude as the Bears gave up 24 points including 14 points in the fourth quarter (Justin Fields gave up the pick-six for the other TD in the fourth quarter).

It’s going to take an entire rebuild of the defense for the Bears to get back to respectability in 2023 and this stat proves just how bad things have gotten.

