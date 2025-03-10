The Chicago Bears have now begun to work on improving their defensive line. Sources have confirmed that the Bears are set to sign former Indianapolis Colts edge rusher Dayo Odeyingbo.

Odeyingbo was a 2021 second round pick and has played for the Colts from 2021 to 2024. The former Colt is set to receive a solid pay day from Ryan Poles and the Bears front office.

Dayo Odeyingbo is set to sign a 3-year contract with the Chicago Bears

In a post on X, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport has revealed, the Bears are set to sign the former Colts edge rusher to a 3-year deal worth $48 million. The deal will be for $16 million a year, with $32 million fully guaranteed.

https://Twitter.com/RapSheet/status/1899170870628700257

The former Colt is a very versatile player and should fit in well with defensive coordinator Dennis Allen’s defensive scheme. The 25-year-old still has massive upside and has yet to play his best football in his career. He has capabilities to play both inside and outside and is very physical.

The cap hit for Odeyingbo has not yet been confirmed. However, the Bears still have plenty of money to work with. It would not be surprising if the Bears restructure some other contracts in order to create more cap space for 2025.

