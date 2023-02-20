Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears offense were the best in the NFL in this key stat

The Chicago Bears are in a crucial offseason for the rebuild, holding the No. 1 overall pick and close to $100M in cap space.

Questions do remain still if Justin Fields is the guy in the long-term future. While Fields had flashes of being ‘the guy’ with the ‘it factor’, he did struggle at times in the passing game. Not all of that was his fault as the team didn’t have the best supporting cast around him, a revolving door at offensive line and one of the worst defenses in the NFL.

Going into 2023, the Bears are hoping the second year of the Fields/Luke Getsy combination takes off and one stat gives us hope that it will.

Per Warren Sharp, the Bears were the best team in the NFL on opening drives. They scored on 70.6% of opening drives, first in the NFL as you see below.

wild Chicago Bears stat from 2022: they scored on 70.6% of opening drives #1 most in NFL next closest teams (PHI, SF, TB, LV) were at 58.8% their opening drives ranked: #1 in fewest punts/drive

#3 in most points/drive

#4 in drives to reach the red zone

#4 in EPA/play pic.twitter.com/UQcO3L55ID — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) February 18, 2023

Yep, better than Philadelphia and San Francisco who were second and both reached the NFC Championship Game this past season.

Moving forward, the goal should be to build in the trenches and help out their quarterback Justin Fields.

With the Chicago Bears having the luxury of what they believe is a franchise quarterback in Fields, the Bears can afford to use that first-round pick in different spots. If Ryan Poles hits a home run this offseason, the franchise could improve drastically in just one season.

And let’s all hope that happens with Justin Fields at the helm.

