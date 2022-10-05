Chicago Bears’ offense is amongst the best in the league, that’s not something you would guess considering how bad the offense has been this year.

The Chicago Bears’ offense is among the leaders in big plays, but that stat is skewed by the number of runs they’ve generated of 10 or more yards. They’re fourth in the league in runs of over 10 or more yards with 24 and second to last in the league in passing plays of 20 or more yards with eight.

Most big plays through Week 4: pic.twitter.com/KmZcP4bycR — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) October 4, 2022

The Chicago Bears have done a fantastic job of running the ball this year and a horrible job in the passing game. The Bears offensive line has done a good job at run blocking but have been horrible in pass protection. Justin Fields has contributed in generating big runs outside of the pocket with his ability to scramble, but has struggled to deal with pressure.

Not surprisingly the Chicago Bears offense reflects what the offensive line has done well and done poorly to start the season.

