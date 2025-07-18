Chicago Bears offense still has plenty to prove entering training camp

Offense was nowhere to be found on the Chicago Bears in 2024. It’s one of the main reasons the Bears decided to hire Ben Johnson as their next head coach.

He proved to be one of the brightest offensive minds in the NFL during his run as the Detroit Lions offensive coordinator. Now, Johnson is expected to bring those same kinds of fireworks to the Windy City. The Bears spent all offseason rebuilding their offense around quarterback Caleb Williams.

But Chicago will need to fully prove themselves on the field before any believes they’re fully back. Entering training camp, the Bears’ offensive trio of Williams, running back D’Andre Swift and wide receiver DJ Moore ranked No. 22 overall on CBS Sports’ preseason rankings, via Jared Dublin.

“It’s notable that this represents a drop from where the Bears were a year ago, which is clearly due to the change in perception around Williams, who struggled pretty badly at times during his rookie season thanks in part due to the circumstances around him but also in part due to his own issues with holding onto the ball too long,” Dublin wrote. “This is a big year for him and the rest of the Bears under new coach Ben Johnson, who should put them in better position to succeed.”

Chicago Bears’ pass game

During the 2024 season, the Bears ranked second-to-last in passing, averaging 181.5 yards per game. With Johnson leading the Lions to a second place finish, averaging 263.2 YPG, one of his first priorities will be making Chicago’s passing attack much more dangerous.

But for Johnson or the Bears at large to take a step forward, Williams must be at the top of his game. His debut season saw him set a pair of Chicago rookie records for passing yards (3,541) and touchdowns (20). However, he failed to live up to his No. 1 pick status. Johnson was able to revitalize Jared Goff, a former No. 1 overall pick, with the Lions. It’ll be a much different situation, but Johnson must work the same magic with Williams.

Helping the quarterback will be the receiving room Chicago has accumulated. Rome Odunze and Luther Burden have drawn plenty of hype throughout the offseason. But DJ Moore will remain the unquestioned leader on the wide receiver depth chart. His two years with the Bears has resulted in 194 receptions for 2,330 yards and 14 touchdowns. Moore is poised to lead the team in targets once again after seeing 140 passes thrown his way in 2024.

It’ll be much harder to get the Bears’ offense back on track than just a smooth connection between QB and WR1. However, Williams and Moore becoming an even more dynamic duo would strike fear across defenses across the league.

Weak link

In term’s of Chicago’s offensive trio, D’Andre Swift is the clear weak link. He has experience playing under Johnson from their time with the Lions and it’s clear the head coach has confidence in him. However, Swift must have a bounce back campaign in 2025 to retain his starting role.

His first season with the Bears saw him earn a career-high 253 carries, turning them into 959 yards and six touchdowns. The big problem is that Swift averaged a meager 3.8 yards per carry. He must be more efficient with his touches when given an opportunity in 2025.

Working is his favor though are the additions, and non-additions Chicago made to the roster. The Bears traded for guards Joe Thuney and Jonah Jackson before signing center Drew Dalman in free agency. All three should open more holes for Swift to run through. Furthermore, the Bears’ only real addition at running back throughout the offseason has been seventh-rounder Kyle Monangai. Swift seems to have a firm grip on the RB1 job entering camp.

Of course, that could always change. Monangai or Roschon Johnson could impress the coaching staff and poach the job. Maybe the Bears go out and sign a free agent. Overall, Swift won’t just be handed the role and must prove he can be a strong fit in Johnson’s new-look offense.

