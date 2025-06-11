Chicago Bears offensive duo officially placed on breakout watch

With Ben Johnson becoming head coach, the NFL world is expecting the Chicago Bears to undergo a true offensive revolution. But if quarterback Caleb Williams doesn’t live up to his standards, that all becomes a moot point.

Chicago drafted Williams with the No. 1 overall pick for a reason. While his rookie season didn’t go to plan, the organization still has massive expectations for their quarterback. With Johnson in tow, the franchise is confident Williams will reach his ceiling.

The Bears aren’t the only ones hyping up Williams entering the 2025 campaign. He was named the most likely breakout player at the quarterback position by Bradley Locker of Pro Football Focus.

“Although the former No. 1 overall pick posted only a 67.6 overall PFF grade and a 63.5 PFF passing grade, Williams flashed his potential by churning out three games with at least an 83.0 overall PFF grade,” Locker wrote. “Moreover, his 3.9% big-time throw rate was the best among rookie QBs to record at least 115 dropbacks.”

Reasons for Caleb Williams optimism

It all starts with Johnson, who helped the Detroit Lions become an offensive dynamo during his tenure. During his last season with the team in 2024, the Lions ranked second in total offense, averaging 409.5 yards per game. Quarterback Jared Goff ranked second in passing yards (4,629) and fourth in passing touchdowns (37).

To help Williams elevate his game, the Bears spent all offseason building their offense around him. After allowing a league-high 68 sacks, the team traded for guards Joe Thuney and Jonah Jackson before signing center Drew Dalman in free agency.

Chicago finished the 2024 season ranked 31st in passing offense, averaging 181.5 yards per game. In turn, the Bears used their first two draft picks on tight end Colston Loveland and wide receiver Luther Burden. That’s with DJ Moore, Rome Odunze and Cole Kmet already on the roster.

Overall, the pieces are in place for Williams to succeed. If Johnson’s plan comes to fruition, he will. But it’ll be up to the quarterback to prove the Bears are legit and that he is the player Chicago thought they were drafting.

Chicago Bears aren’t forgetting Rome Odunze

Williams wasn’t the only Bear to make PFF’s list. When it comes to wide receiver, Rome Odunze was named the most likely 2025 breakout candidate.

“Simply put, there’s far too much talent for the former top 10 pick to grow panicked this early,” Locker wrote. “Looking at Odunze’s underlying metrics, even his rookie year offers optimism given his 72.2% contested catch rate (97th percentile) and 4.8 yards after the catch per reception (67th percentile).”

As a rookie, Odunze caught 54 passes for 734 yards and three touchdowns. He saw a hefty 101 targets, showing there’s room for growth in his chemistry with Williams. Furthermore, veteran Keenan Allen is no longer with the Bears. It wouldn’t be shocking to see part of his 744 yards and team-leading seven touchdowns head Odunze’s way.

With Williams going No. 1, Odunze was a bit overshadowed as a rookie. But being selected with the No. 9 overall pick, Chicago is counting on the receiver to become a crucial part of the offense. With Johnson’s tutelage, the head coach is confident he can be.

