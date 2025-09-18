The Chicago Bears have had major expectations for the 2025 season. Just two weeks in, it has been a major disappointment. The 0-2 Bears have started the season with two embarrassing losses. In Week 1, the team had a brutal collapse in a very winnable game against the Minnesota Vikings. In Week 2, the team was mauled by the Detroit Lions in a 52-21 loss.

Many positional groups and players have failed to live up to expectations already. The defensive line has been nonexistent, giving quarterbacks way too much time to throw the ball. The secondary has been badly injured, with Jaylon Johnson and Kyler Gordon both banged up. The offense, including Caleb Williams, has shown some bright spots, but has still been very underwhelming due to poor offensive line play.

According to Chicago Sports Network and 670 The Score’s David Haugh, the Bears’ offensive line has been the biggest disappointment so far this season.

The Chicago Bears offensive line has failed to live up to the hype

During the 2024 season, the Bears’ offensive line was hands down the worst in the NFL. The offensive line gave up a franchise record of 68 sacks, leaving quarterback Caleb Williams running for his life on many occasions.

Bears general manager Ryan Poles spent the offseason attempting to fix the offensive line. Poles invested heavily in the offensive line. He signed Drew Dalman and Jonah Jackson to expensive contracts and traded for All-Pro guard Joe Thuney. On paper, this was a major upgrade. However, through two games, it’s been the exact opposite.

On a recent episode of The Chicago Lead, Haugh said that he did not think that the offensive line “has done its part and lived up to the bargain.” Haugh said that he believes the Bears’ offensive line has been the biggest disappointment through the first two weeks of the season.

https://Twitter.com/chsn_bears/status/1968336140244529243?s

Ryan Poles invested heavily in the offensive line, yet the same mistakes are happening

Haugh mentioned how the offensive line struggled heavily in run blocking during last Sunday’s loss against Detroit. He mentioned how center Drew Dalman could not make enough room for one yard on a third-and-short play, leaving the team unable to get a first down. The offensive line has struggled to create holes for running back D’Andre Swift. Swift has struggled in the first two games as well, due to the bad run blocking.

The offensive line is still struggling to protect Caleb Williams as well. The team gave up 11 pressures, with Braxton Jones giving up an abysmal eight pressures last Sunday.

CHSN’s Clay Harbor posted via X that the Bears’ offensive line has now moved down to 24th overall in Pro Football Focus’ rankings.

https://Twitter.com/clayharbs82/status/1968358566810763659

Another major issue the offensive line has had is committing penalties. Multiple false starts and holding penalties during key moments in the game. This has to stop already.

It’s understandable why some think the Bears’ offensive line has been the biggest disappointment so far in 2025. One of the many things that needs to be fixed in order for the Bears to turn the season around is the offensive line, which needs to improve their play.