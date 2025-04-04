Chicago Bears’ offensive line draft plans get eye-opening message

While the Chicago Bears have added extensively to their offensive line, it doesn’t take them out contention to add to the position with their No. 10 overall selection. Especially with the top end offensive linemen available in the 2025 class.

The Bears just saw quarterback Caleb Williams get sacked a league-high 68 times as a rookie. While some of the problem was Williams itself, it was clear that Chicago needed some major reinforcements up front. They got them in a massive way in the form of guards Jonah Jackson and Joe Thuney, as well as center Drew Dalman.

But when the Bears are on the clock, they’ll once again be considering offensive line. One player consistently connected to Chicago is star LSU lineman Will Campbell. As general manager Ryan Poles and company ponder their draft plans, Adam Hoge of CHGO came away from the NFL Owners Meetings with the sense that the Bears are seriously considering Campbell with the No. 10 overall pick.

“Poles was very candid on Hoge & Jahns about potentially adding another left tackle to the mix, and with Braxton Jones likely to be limited into training camp, it would be surprising if Kiran Amegadjie doesn’t have any other legitimate competition during the offseason problem,” Hoge wrote. “Will Campbell, come on down? The arm-length debate will continue to rage, but my instincts tell me the Bears will seriously consider the LSU left tackle at No. 10 if he’s still available.”

Will Campbell enters NFL as elite prospect

The biggest red flag affecting Campbell is his short arms. It may force him to move inside to guard at the NFL level. However, he had the same arms during his dominant run at LSU. Even if he is playing guard, Campbell is considered a stout blocker. When it comes to offensive linemen, he remains one of the most heralded in the 2025 class.

Named a starter entering his freshman year at LSU, Campbell went on to appear in 37 games for the team. As a senior, the tackle was named a Consensus All-American and the Jacobs Blocking Trophy winner. Entering the draft, Campbell has been compared to current Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker by Lance Zierlein of NFL.com.

“Athletic left tackle prospect who’s durable and battle-tested but has elements of high risk, high reward in his game. Campbell is a thumping run blocker who can clear out B-gaps with forceful down blocks and displace base blocks with his “strike and run” technique,” Zierlein wrote. “He struggles to win laterally, though. He will lunge and miss against stunts and movement. Campbell operates with good athleticism and agility in pass protection but is way too leaky against inside moves. He has a jarring, heavy punch and can latch in to control the rep.

“However, he has short arms and when he’s beaten to first action, the footwork and technique go out the window, forcing him to scramble and survive to save the pocket,” Zierlein continued. “His play is determined, spirited and aggressive, which works in his favor, but Campbell must learn to vary his pass-set technique and operate with optimal hand timing in order to thrive at tackle instead of being moved to guard.”

While Ben Johnson was known for the flash he brought to the Lions offense, none of that was possible without a strong offensive line in place. Campbell gives Johnson and the Bears an elite offensive line weapon to toy with. Whether it be on the inside or out, selecting Campbell ensures offensive line is a position of strength in Chicago for the foreseeable future.

How Campbell changes Chicago Bears

If the Bears actually take Campbell, he would immediately enter a battle with Braxton Jones for the left tackle role. Jones, who saw his 2024 season end early due to a fractured ankle, is set to be limited to start training camp. That could give Campbell a leg up in that theoretical competition.

Jones has looked strong when he has been on the field. He ranked 20th out of 141 tackles with a 77.4 grade from Pro Football Focus in 2024. Jones excelled in pass blocking, where his 80.8 grade ranked 17/141 tackles. The only problem has been injured. He played in just 12 games in 2024 after appearing in just 11 in 2023. If injuries keep Jones off the field longer, Campbell can secure the starting left tackle spot long-term. With Jones a free agent after the season, Campbell could even secure that role without injuries.

The Bears must also consider the possibility of Campbell moving inside. While not ideal, he would give Chicago an elite option on either side. If the Jackson experiment fumbles, Campbell is there. If Thuney isn’t signed to an extension, Campbell is his immediately replacement.

Where Campbell would actually play would likely be figured out in training camp. But as Johnson crafts his offense, the offensive lineman would be a valuable tool to build around.

Chicago Bears’ Caleb Williams gets clear blueprint for 2025 success Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE