Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus says Nate Davis, Darnell Wright looking better each day

The regular season opener is under a week away. It feels like it’s been an eternity since Chicago Bears training camp started, as the fanbase and NFL fans everywhere salivate for the long-awaited week one of the season. The Bears will face off against their archrival Green Bay Packers at Solider Field looking to kick off the season to a good start.

One of the main storylines coming into this week is the health of the Chicago Bears, and particularly with their offensive line. The boys up front have been plagued by injuries all preseason long, as they’ve been looking to find continuity within themselves.

However, some good news came out today, as Bears head coach Matt Eberflus said on ESPN1000 Chicago Radio that guard Nate Davis and tackle Darnell Wright should be ready for week one.

Chicago Bears HC Matt Eberflus said on @ESPN1000 that they feel great about offensive lineman Nate Davis and he’s on the track to play Sunday. Eberflus also said rookie Darnell Wright is healthy and has been practicing. “We feel really good where everybody is at right now.” — Daniel Greenberg (@ChiSportUpdates) September 5, 2023

Hearing him say, “We feel really good where everybody is at right now”, is absolutely a good sign, and should fire up this fanbase. The Chicago Bears did a total overhaul of their team this offseason, and the organization has big goals for the future as they try to return to the playoffs for the first time since 2020.

That won’t be the only storyline this Sunday, as QB Justin Fields should be motivated to come out and prove everyone wrong, after an ESPN analyst said he’d take Packers QB Jordan Love over Fields on TV. The matchup between the two NFC North rivals should be a classic.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE